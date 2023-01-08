Colman: IT’S TIME TO COMPROMISE

By

McCarthy has shown himself to be persistent. The conservatives in Congress have shown themselves to be persistent. Under McConnell, the Senate Republicans have shown themselves to be a part of the Democrat Caucus—voting for $6 trillion in new spending under Biden and are the major cause of inflation. Watch as the House GOP create amendments to the Debt Ceiling Increase bill to cut spending and end racist policies. Compromise is a two way street. Yes, the GOP will have to allow some bad spending—but who can defend $3 million for “bee friendly highways”? This is the time for compromise by the Biden folks. How about just one million illegal aliens in the nation instead of three million? Here is a good compromise—get the CIA to work in foreign nations, not in the U.S. and stop them and the FBI from threatening social media in America—let them threaten social media in China instead. Yup, lots of room for compromise.

IT’S TIME TO COMPROMISE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 1/9/23

The Republican and Democratic Parties have lost touch with a majority of Americans.

It’s time for re-thinking how both major political parties operate.

In the House of Representatives, Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California), after over a dozen House Republican votes as of January 5, 2023, could not obtain enough support to become speaker.

Through January 5, 2023, about 20 very conservative Republican House members had prevented McCarthy from obtaining a Republican House majority, thus blocking him from obtaining the speaker’s gavel. Finally, McCarthy’s opposition melted away, and, on the final vote (on January 6-7), McCarthy became speaker.

To become speaker, McCarthy had to make concessions to very conservative House Republicans. The problem is that these concessions may lead to an very unpopular Republican House, making Democratic control of the House more likely in 2024.

The concessions could easily be in the area of national security and the management of federal debt.

McCarthy could have followed the example of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and Newt Gingrich, the Speaker of the House and a Georgia Republican. Gingrich became speaker in early 1995. Clinton was president from 1993 to 2001.

As speaker, Gingrich demanded a balanced federal budget. Clinton agreed as long as Social Security and Medicare were protected. From 1996 to 2000, the federal budget was balanced and the national debt became smaller. During the Clinton-Gingrich years about 22 million jobs were created, inflation remained low, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average went from about 3,000 to almost 12,000. Clinton was easily re-elected in 1996.

At the federal level, the Republicans, in recent years, have not done that well.

In 2016, Donald Trump won the Electoral College vote for president but failed of win the popular vote. In 2018, the Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives. Two years later, in 2020, Democrats won the presidency, took control of the Senate, and maintained control of the House. In 2022, despite high inflation, rising crime, and an avalanche of illegal aliens crossing America’s Southern border, the Democrats kept control of the Senate while Republicans gained a tiny majority in the House.

In 2022, there was talk of a “red wave,” in which Republicans were to pick up 30 to 40 House seats and gain control of the Senate. There was no red wave.

As is the case in sports, Vince Lombardi, the great football coach, said it best: “Winning isn’t everything; winning is the only thing.” The Republicans are not winning.

The Democrats are also in sad shape. They don’t attack inflation. They appear to support open borders, allowing thousands illegal aliens to enter the United States by way of the Southern border. Also, too many Democrats are supporting racial and ethnic quotas in university admissions and in hiring. Why aren’t Democrats opposing such programs as diversity, inclusion, and equity? What’s wrong with using merit as a criterion in university admissions and in hiring?

It’s time to propose an unorthodox plan. The plan involves what the British Parliament did during World War II. During the war, the Conservative Party and the Labor Party formed a coalition government. Winston Churchill, a Conservative Party member, was the prime minister.

In America, why not have enough Republicans and Democrats in the House form a coalition? With such a coalition, compromise would be necessary. For speaker of the House, let Nancy Pelosi (D-California) be speaker for six months and Kevin McCarthy speaker for the next six months. Pelosi, enforcing discipline on Democrats, was speaker from January 2019 until January 3, 2023. (Pelosi was also speaker for several years before 2019.)

Whatever one might think of Pelosi, she was effective at getting the Democratic agenda passed. Pelosi knows how to be an effective political leader. As speaker, she was instrumental in passing such key legislation as the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). She also made sure that President Biden’s infrastructure bill, his so-called inflation-prevention package, and the Respect for Marriage Act passed. The Respect for Marriage Act allows interracial and same-sex marriage.

In a coalition arrangement, both Pelosi and McCarthy would have to trim their political views.

While a House coalition may not be popular with every American, non-controversial legislation could be passed. Examples of non-controversial legislation might be the budget for national security and providing funds for disabled veterans.

With too many Americans, “compromise” is a foul word. That may be true. But the present situation is intolerable. Compromise may be the best way forward -– at least for now — for the nation.