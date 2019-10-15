Colman: JOE BIDEN: MEET ED MUSKIE

By

The difference between Ed Muskie, the Democrat Senator from Maine and Joe Biden is simple—Muskie was honest. He was wrong, but he was honest. As we now know Joe Biden may have been birthed physically in Scranton, Pennsylvania—but politically born in Chicago. In 2008 Tom Brokaw—no Sean Hannity—decried the corruption of Joe Biden. We have found out that in 2006, when Hunter was 21 years old, he was put on the Board of Directors of a bank that issued credit cards—at the same time Dad Biden was passing ;legislation to protect the bank. Corruption? It is in the Biden DNA. The more interesting comparison is the 1972 race for President, with Muskie as a “moderate” and 2029 race for Prez where Biden (who is qualified to run for the presidency of the Ukraine or Mayor of Chicago, is considered a moderate. In 1972, Muskie gave us McGovern and the Democrat disaster of that election. Will Biden gave us Warren or Sanders—with a similar result for the Democrats?

“ Biden’s campaign is stalling. Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren is gaining in the polls. Warren is running a very left-wing campaign, supporting a wealth tax, free college tuition, and health care for all Americans. Could it be that the Trump forces are doing to Biden what the Nixon forces did to Muskie? Is Warren the McGovern of 2020? Presumably, Trump would have an easier time beating Warren than Biden, who is more of a traditional, centrist Democrat. History, in 2019-2020, may be repeating what happened in 1971-1972. Is America ready for its first self-proclaimed Socialist President? Are we ready to become Venezuela.

JOE BIDEN: MEET ED MUSKIE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/16/19

Running for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination, Senator Ed Muskie (D-Maine) look as if he would be the Democrat who would beat Richard Nixon, the incumbent Republican president. Nixon was seeking a second term.

Now, almost 50 years later, former Vice President Joe Biden (D-Delaware) looks as if he might beat President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election in 2020.

In 1968, Vice President Hubert Humphrey (D-Minnesota), was nominated to run as the Democratic presidential nominee. Muskie was Humphrey’s choice for vice president.

The 1968 election was close. Nixon narrowly won over Humphrey.

In August 1971, Muskie, according to opinion polls, seemed to have enough popularity to beat Nixon the following year. An economic crisis was brewing. Inflation was high. In the polls, Muskie was far ahead of Nixon.

In that same month (August 1971), Nixon imposed wage and price controls and halted the linkage of the American dollar to gold. For years, the dollar was worth $35 an ounce, meaning that $35 dollars could be converted into one ounce of gold. After August 1971, more than $35 would be needed to buy an ounce of gold. Today, one ounce of gold has a value of about $1,500, not the $55 an ounce of yore.

In early 1972, a fake letter, written in Muskie’s name and concocted by supporters of Nixon, said that Muskie had used an ethnic slur against French-Canadians. The fake letter also said that Muskie’s wife was a drunkard and intolerant of racial minorities.

At a rally a few days later, Muskie appeared to cry when he talked about the letter. Immediately, Muskie dropped in the polls. The 1972 nomination went to Senator George McGovern (D-South Dakota). McGovern ran a very liberal campaign and promised that he would end the war in Vietnam quickly. McGovern also promised $1,000 to every American family.

On an escalated basis, the war in Vietnam had been going on since 1965. By 1972, about 50,000 Americans had died in Vietnam.

Nixon began withdrawing group troops in Vietnam in 1969, when there were over 500,000 Americans fighting in that Southeast Asian nation. Nixon, as he withdrew American ground troops in Vietnam, increased the bombing of North Vietnam.

However, by mid-October 1972, the war was still going on.

In the November 1972 election, Nixon ran a brilliant campaign.

In February 1972, Nixon, who had already imposed wage and price controls, became the first American president to visit China (then called Red China). Three months later, in May 1972, Nixon became the first American president to visit the Kremlin in the Soviet Union’s capital of Moscow. While in the Kremlin, Nixon signed a disarmament with the Soviets. A few days before the 1972 election, Nixon’s national security advisor, Henry Kissinger, announced that “peace is at hand” in Vietnam. (A few weeks later the war in Vietnam resumed but finally ended formally in January 1973.)

In the 1972 election, Nixon carried 49 states. McGovern won only Massachusetts.

There may be a parallel between 1972 and 2019. Since the spring of 2019, former Vice President Biden looked as if he would the candidate to beat incumbent Republican President Trump in November 2020.

However, over the last several weeks, Biden and his son Hunter have been accused of improper behavior concerning political matters in Ukraine. Joe Biden has been dropping in the polls.

Biden’s campaign is stalling. Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren is gaining in the polls.

Warren is running a very left-wing campaign, supporting a wealth tax, free college tuition, and health care for all Americans.

Could it be that the Trump forces are doing to Biden what the Nixon forces did to Muskie?

Is Warren the McGovern of 2020? Presumably, Trump would have an easier time beating Warren than Biden, who is more of a traditional, centrist Democrat.

History, in 2019-2020, may be repeating what happened in 1971-1972.