Colman: JOE BIDEN’S RUNNING MATE: A SURPRISING IDEA

By

Oprah Winfrey is the perfect choice for Biden, for VP. On her TV show she gives away trips, cars and other expensive goodies to the audience. As a Democrat she can give away housing, health care, cars and more—paid for by the taxpayers. She knows how to give things away. “Oprah is not a polarizing figure like Kamala Harris, a Democrat of color and now the junior U.S. senator from California. Before election to the Senate, Harris was a two-term attorney general in California. Oprah is well liked by millions of Americans. She doesn’t insult people — including people with whom she might disagree. While Donald Trump, for years has discussed foreign policy, trade policy, economic policy, Winfrey is best known for being able to get celebrity guests cry on her show. What does she know about the trade deficit, Medicare, education, the military or Social Security and the pension crisis facing us? But, she does have a nice smile. That is more than some Democrats like Willie Browns former mistress, Kamala Harris, or the openly communist supporting Karen Bass.

JOE BIDEN’S RUNNING MATE: A SURPRISING IDEA

By Richard Colman, Excusive to the California Political News and View, 8/5/20

Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, needs a helpful running mate.

That running mate should be Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah is a woman, is black, and knows how to make money (lots of money).

And the government always says it needs more money. Oprah can help.

Some people might argue that Oprah is not qualified to be on a national ticket because she has been a long-time television hostess. But wait! Isn’t the current president a former television personality? Donald Trump might not be president if he had not been a television host.

Unlike Trump, Oprah did not inherit millions of dollars from her parents. Oprah came up the hard way. Everything she has achieved in life has been the result of hard work.

Oprah is not a polarizing figure like Kamala Harris, a Democrat of color and now the junior U.S. senator from California. Before election to the Senate, Harris was a two-term attorney general in California.

Oprah is well liked by millions of Americans. She doesn’t insult people — including people with whom she might disagree.

Oprah would be a popular vice president — and, someday, perhaps a well liked president.

At this time, a Biden-Winfrey ticket would appear to be unbeatable in November 2020.