Colman: KRISTALLNACHT –- AGAIN?

We are living in difficult times. The BLM/Antifa riots during the summer of 2020 showed that America could become the Germany of the 1930’s—and a major political Party, Democrats, would support it. The Woke and Cancel cultural is another version of violence. Biden by claiming Republicans want to end Democracy—by voting. According to Hillary we can save America by ending the Republican Party. “Kristallnacht in 1938 Nazi Germany showed the dangers of permitting mob rule or specific government orders to attack certain groups or individuals. In the 1938 Nazi pogrom, the attack was directed specifically against Jews. But attacks can be directed against any group. In 1915-1916, in another example of genocide, forces of the Ottoman Empire murdered thousands of Armenians. An estimated 600,000 to 1.2 million Armenians died.” Be careful, Dr. Colman is right, we are in dangerous times.

KRISTALLNACHT –- AGAIN?

Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/4/22

Nazi thugs, on the night of Nov. 9-10, 1938, attacked Jewish targets — synagogues, homes, people, and businesses — in Germany and Austria. One hundred (or more) Jews were killed. The event was called Kristallnacht (the night of the broken glass).

Now, there has been another Kristallnacht –- this time in San Francisco. Early on the morning of Fri., Oct. 28, 2022, a thug broke the glass of a window at the home of Paul Pelosi and his wife Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

After entering the home, the thug attacked and severely wounded Mr. Pelosi, who was at home and later had to be hospitalized. The thug was looking for Mrs. Pelosi, who at the time of the attack was in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a group of vandals attacked the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Several people, some of them law enforcement officials, were killed or died later because of riot-related events.

Violence, especially against government officials, their relatives, or government property, must not be tolerated.

This kind of violence is what we see in dictatorships. In America, the rule of law must prevail.

Kristallnacht in 1938 Nazi Germany showed the dangers of permitting mob rule or specific government orders to attack certain groups or individuals. In the 1938 Nazi pogrom, the attack was directed specifically against Jews.

But attacks can be directed against any group. In 1915-1916, in another example of genocide, forces of the Ottoman Empire murdered thousands of Armenians. An estimated 600,000 to 1.2 million Armenians died.

Any American candidate for public office must support obeying the law. Sadly, some American candidates in 2022 are equivocating on the bedrock American principle of nonviolence.

Congressional leaders of both major American political parties and president Joe Biden denounced the violence against Mr. Pelosi. Other public figures said nothing.

There is an applicable Latin expression: “Qui tacet consentire videtur.” Translation: “He who is silent gives consent.”