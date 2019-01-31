Colman: LBJ REDUX

By

I did not realize that Time magazine was still around. It died years ago, then once a year it sends out a press release for its “Person of the Year in early December, then dies for another year. But. Dr. Colman makes a good case for San Fran Nan to become the 2019 “Person of the Year” for this press release operation. “ During the shutdown, Ms. Pelosi would not agree to providing a wall. On that Jan. 25 date, Mr. Trump signed legislation ending the government shutdown. The legislation did not contain any funds for a wall. Ms. Pelosi’s firm stand reminds one of another tough congressional leader: Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson (D-Texas). From 1955 to 1961, Mr. Johnson was Senate Majority Leader. To pass legislation, Mr. Johnson would often grab fellow senators by the lapels, bullying them into giving him what he wanted. Johnson often bored in on other senators, yelling, “I want that bill.” LBJ never hid his corruption—that was his charm. Pelosi does not hide her hatred of freedom and public safety by her taxation and immigration policies. Worthy of being in a press release from Time magazine.

LBJ REDUX

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 2/1/19



Every December, Time magazine publishes an issue announcing its Person of the Year.

If Time had a Person of the Month for January 2019, that person would be Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Time’s criterion for Person of the year is the person who had the greatest impact — for better or worse — on the year’s news. Examples of Persons of the Year are Franklin Roosevelt, Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin, John Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump.

In 1982, Time made a change, naming the computer as the “Machine of the Year.”

In stark terms, Ms. Pelosi made chopped liver out of President Trump, who on Dec. 28, 2018 engineered a shutdown of part of the federal government. Mr. Trump said the shutdown would end only if Congress gave him $5.7 billion to build a wall between Mexico and the United States. The shutdown lasted five weeks, ending on Jan. 25, 2019.

During the shutdown, Ms. Pelosi would not agree to providing a wall. On that Jan. 25 date, Mr. Trump signed legislation ending the government shutdown. The legislation did not contain any funds for a wall.

Ms. Pelosi’s firm stand reminds one of another tough congressional leader: Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson (D-Texas). From 1955 to 1961, Mr. Johnson was Senate Majority Leader.

To pass legislation, Mr. Johnson would often grab fellow senators by the lapels, bullying them into giving him what he wanted. Johnson often bored in on other senators, yelling, “I want that bill.”

Ms. Pelosi did not use Mr. Johnson’s lapel tactic, but she and her Democratic House colleagues held firm on opposing a wall, presenting Trump with a humiliating defeat when he signed legislation temporarily opening up the government — legislation that lacked funds for a wall.

Political strength is not new to Ms. Pelosi. He father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., a Democrat, was a Maryland Congressman (1939-1947) and mayor of Baltimore (1947-1959). As mayor, Mr. D’Alesandro was somewhat like the late Richard J. Daily, the Democratic mayor of Chicago from 1955 to 1976. Both men were powerful, big-city mayors.

One might imagine that Mr. D’Alesandro, who died in 1987, would be very proud of his daughter, Nancy, who is the first woman ever to be Speaker of the House.

Ms. Pelosi follows in the tradition of such Democratic presidents as Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, John Kennedy, and Lyndon Johnson. She supports legislation for health care, education, and other social programs. She is a vigorous supporter of Social Security.

Ms. Pelosi does not have the image of a radical. She dresses in stylish, professional clothing, she speaks in a calm — but firm — voice, and does not normally attend raucous political rallies. However, she might speak at a rally.

Ms. Pelosi has five children and is somewhat reminiscent of a 1950’s or early 1960’s style of woman. On Sunday, Ms. Pelosi, a Roman Catholic, regularly attends mass.

To get attention and support from House members, Ms. Pelosi has said that “her mother of five” voice gets the job done.

Ms. Pelosi knows how to count the votes of House members. She has to be aware that many of the new House Democrats come from politically moderate Congressional districts in which Republicans had been winners for many years. These new Democrats campaigned on issues like health care, infrastructure, and job security.

While some new House Democrats like Alexandria Cortez-Ocasio (D-New York) talk about socialism and receive attention from parts of the news media, the vast majority of Congresspersons, new and old, are not extremists.

On Feb. 15, 2019, parts of the federal government will run out of money. Will Mr. Trump try to shutdown the government again? During the recent five-week shutdown, Mr. Trump’s popularity dipped sharply.

If there is another shutdown, will Ms. Pelosi outmaneuver Mr. Trump again

If Ms. Pelosi beats Trump again, Americans (and others) might ask: Who is the real president of the United States: Mr. Trump or Ms. Pelosi?

To keep her momentum going for the rest of the year, Ms. Pelosi will need to show some accomplishments. She could sponsor legislation to improve the nation’s infrastructure, bring down the cost of health care, provide more support for education, and have the nation invest in science and technology. To achieve her goals, Ms. Pelosi may need to compromise with the Republicans.

Not everyone likes Ms. Pelosi, but no one should underestimate her political skills.



Prediction: If Ms. Pelosi, in 2019, does as well — in all of 2019 — as she did in January 2019, she may very well be Time’s Person of the Year.”