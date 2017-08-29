Colman: LET THE HOUSING MARKET WORK AND TRIM GOVERNMENT CONTROLS

By

LET THE HOUSING MARKET WORK AND TRIM GOVERNMENT CONTROLS

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 8/30/17



The State of California is usurping control from local communities. So are regional governmental agencies.

In the California State Legislature, there is Senate Bill 35 (SB 35).

If SB 35 is enacted into law, a California’s local communities will be ceding sovereignty to the State of California.

SB 35 will mandate how much new housing each local community must build.

With all this news housing, California’s schools, many of which do not provide a decent education, will become overcrowded, assuming they are not already too full. Open space and areas for recreation will disappear. Traffic, already bad, will become worse. Parking, currently hard to find, will become even more difficult. Police and fire services will become overburdened. Water, now in short supply, will be even scarcer.

The State of California is already telling local communities how to behave.

There is the state’s Housing Element, which tells local communities, even if full, how many extra homes to build.

There is Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). Under RHNA, the state can tell a local community how many homes to construct for low-income people.

At the regional level in the San Francisco area is MTC (Metropolitan Transportation Commission) and ABAG (Association of Bay Area Governments). On July 18-19, 2013, the directors of MTC and ABAG voted for Plan Bay Area, a scheme that will require local communities to build high-rise, high-density housing. Some people call this arrangement “stack and pack” housing.

MTC and another bureaucracy, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, on September 30, 2014, told all Bay Area firms with 50 or more full-time employees to pay the fares for those employees who use public transportation. Such firms are required to hire a Community Benefits Coordinator to keep track of employee public-transportation expenses.

California with its high taxes, many regulations, and autocratic state government is telling local communities how to behave.

Housing is expensive in California, especially in the areas near the coast.

Local communities, more than the State of California, know what’s best for them. Why should the state tell local communities what to do?

What is the solution to this problem of an overcrowded and expensive California? Answer: do nothing at all.

If the State of California does nothing, businesses and people will move elsewhere, just as unhappy or persecuted people in other countries move to the United States.

California is ruining itself. It has the highest state sales tax in the nation. Regarding the state’s personal income tax, California has the highest top bracket (13.3 percent). The gasoline tax in California is the nation’s highest. In November, the gasoline tax will go even higher as will registration fees for vehicles.

Eventually, California residents will be forced to leave. Those people who may want to move to the Golden State will not even think of relocating.

Currently, California has 39.25 million people. (The entire nation of Canada has a population of 36 million.)

Just as people all over the world have come to America to find opportunity, people living in California will have to go somewhere else as opportunity in the Golden State fades.

California is in a sad situation. And government is making a sad situation ever worse.