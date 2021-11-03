Colman: LET THEM EAT HAGGIS

By

Russia and China, the biggest users of coal and oil refuse to waste time going to Glasgow for a gabfest of world leaders. What were the leaders talking about? Ach play “one upmanship”, claiming the world would end in fifty years, thirty years, twelve months, if jobs did not disappear, oil, coal, nuclear, cars, planes (except for their private planes),cows, trees and dozens of other things did not disappear. “The elitists are gathering in Scotland for the COP (Conference of the Parties) meeting. The conference’s goal is to establish guidelines to halt so-called climate change and wean the world off the use of fossil fuels (like oil, natural gas, and coal). These fuels, when consumed, emit carbon dioxide into the earth’s atmosphere. The carbon dioxide is believed to help raise the earth’s temperature. The COP conference is attracting heads of state, prime ministers, wealthy businessmen, functionaries of the United Nations, and the news media. The conference is supposed to go from early November to the middle of the month. The elites want you to live like they did in the Middle Ages—no technology, no transportation, no electricity, no jobs. But, since they are elites, get to have everything. It was not a conference of elites, it was a meeting of hypocrites and grifters.

LET THEM EAT HAGGIS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 11/4/21

The world’s elitists are gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, and enjoying North Sea salmon and Scotch whiskey. It’s time to say to them, “Let them eat haggis.”

For those unfamiliar with haggis, here is what it is: Haggis, according to an internet website, “. . . is a Scottish dish made from a sheep’s or a calf’s entrails [such as intestines] and internal organs mixed with suet, oatmeal, and seasoning and boiled in a bag traditionally made from the animal’s stomach.”

Are you paying attention, John Kerry, a former Democratic senator (from Massachusetts) and secretary of state under President Barack Obama. Kerry is now the chief climate adviser to President Joseph Biden.

Kerry and his wife, Teresa Heinz (an heiress to the Heinz food fortune), have a strong predilection for fine, expensive food, especially French cuisine.

The elitists in Glasgow want to make Americans pay more for gasoline, food, and rent.

Currently, the United States has been — over the last 40 to 50 years — a nation with an angry middle class and plenty of low-income illegal immigrants who lack skills and are not proficient in English.

It’s the middle and lower classes who will pay for what is being recommended in Glasgow. Think how these classes will feel when gasoline costs $15 a gallon and will also have difficulty paying their food and utility bills.

The trouble with elitists is that they don’t have to worry about saving for retirement, paying high tuition for their children’s education, and switching from eating beef to consuming beans.

The angry Americans, in 2016, voted for Donald Trump for president, assuming Trump’s populism, protectionism, and nativism would allow middle-income and low-income Americans have better-paying jobs or even jobs at all.

Elitists can be found in the so-called progressive wing of the Democratic Party. These elitists want the government to provide free child care, free pre-school, and tuition-free college.

The elitists are not part of the labor movement and want the government to take care of people from birth to death — no matter what the cost.

The Democrats used to be the party of downtrodden, working families, and those who needed some help from government. Today’s Democrats are allowing rampant inflation and the burdening of future generations with enormous debt.

The elitists should enjoy themselves in Scotland.

Guess how many of them will be eating haggis?