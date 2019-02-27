Colman: LOCAL CONTROL IN CALIFORNIA IS UNDER ATTACK

By

LOCAL CONTROL IN CALIFORNIA IS UNDER ATTACK

By Richard Colman, California Political News and View 2/28/19



Unelected — and presumably unresponsive — bureaucrats are taking power away from local communities in California.

The attack on local government is coming from two main sources: the State of California and regional governmental agencies inside the state.

The attack on localism threatens a local community’s ability to establish building heights, determine housing density (houses per acre), and create zoning policies.

There are other features associated with the attacks on localism: social engineering and the redistribution of wealth.

In 1950, California’s voters acted decisively by passing an amendment to the state’s constitution. The voters passed what became Article 34 of the state’s constitution.

Article 34 specifically states: “No low rent housing project shall hereafter be developed, constructed, or acquired in any manner by any state public body until a majority of the qualified electors of the city, town or county. . . approve such a project.”

Despite Article 34, the State of California and regional governmental agencies have gone ahead and mandated the construction of housing for low-income people.

In recent years, the state government has demanded that local communities build more housing or face a cut-off of state funds for projects like road repair. In addition, the state has imposed a Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), requiring local communities to create housing for individuals having different income levels.

In 2018, the state legislature began imposing more land-use controls on local communities. Assembly Bill 2923, which, in September 2018, was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown, has given BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) authority to construct high-rise, high-density housing on BART-owned land.

Currently, Senate Bill 50 has been introduced in the state legislature. This bill, if enacted, would impose additional high-rise, high-density housing construction in areas within one-quarter mile of a frequently-used bus stop or one-half mile of a train station. The bill would require that a certain amount of new housing be set aside for people of different income levels.

In Northern California, regional governmental agencies have plans to interfere with the actions of local communities.

Two Northern California agencies, MTC (Metropolitan Transportation Commission) and ABAG (Association of Bay Area Governments) are leaning toward approval of a special housing plan that will mandate the construction of low-income housing.

MTC is a regional governmental agency involved in transportation planning. ABAG is involved in land use in the Bay Area.

MTC and ABAG have jurisdiction in the nine-county Bay Area.

The directors of MTC and ABAG are not directly elected by voters.

MTC and ABAG are leaning toward approval of what is called the Casa Compact, which is also known as the Committee to House the Bay Area.

According to MTC’s public information office, “The Casa Compact is a 15-year emergency policy package to confront the region’s housing crisis head on. It includes a series of policy reforms that will allow the Bay Area to build more housing at all income levels . . .”

On Dec. 19, 2018, MTC voted to have a 21-member steering committee support the Casa Compact.

The Casa Compact, which is also known as the Committee to House the Bay Area, contains a multitude of policy recommendations. These recommendations call for caps on rent, rules to make the eviction of renters more difficult, the removal of zoning restrictions near transit hubs, and the unlocking of public land to create additional housing. A Bay Area-wide tax increase, possibly in excess of $1 billion, is also planned

On Jan. 17, 2019, the board of directors of Association of Bay Area Government (ABAG) voted 21 to 9 to support the Casa Compact. One board member did not vote.

Powerful special interests are behind additional housing development. These interests include real-estate developers, banks, insurance companies, architectural firms, and interior designers.

If high-rise, high-density housing emerges, the housing may not provide parking spaces for cars. BART, the transportation system that serves much of the Bay Area, went on strike twice in 2013.

Extra housing in the Bay Area might not be needed. On June 3, 2018, the Bay Area Council, a business group, released a survey showing that 46 percent of Bay Area residents are considering relocating.

On Nov. 30, 2018, Alert, a publication of the California Chamber of Commerce, released a poll showing that California voters are ” . . . anxious about the cost of living.” According to Alert, “More than three quarters of voters agree that ‘earning enough income to enjoy a middle class lifestyle is becoming almost impossible in my part of California.’ “

On Feb. 20, 2019, the San Francisco office of Edelman, a public relations firm, released a survey that ” . . . found that a majority of Californians polled — 53 percent — say they are considering moving out of the state, citing the cost of housing and the overall cost of living as the most likely reasons.”

At this time, no one knows how or if California’s housing situation will be resolved. Moreover, no one knows how much power the State of California and regional governmental agencies will usurp from local communities.

One possibility is that so many people will leave California that there will be no need for additional housing or transportation projects.

