Colman: MAD AS HELL

Angry yet? "It's time to end subsidies, especially subsidies to such people as sports billionaires. If the owner of a sports team wants a new stadium, let him pay for it. There is no reason to have taxpayers provide help to people who don't need it. Society is overregulated. Do we really need labels on bottles of food that say, "This side up." Why aren't there criteria for immigrants who want to live and work in the United States. The criteria could include: · being free of disease. · having no criminal record. · having a job. · speaking English proficiently. First open your window and scream "I am mad as hell and won't take it any more". Then become an activist and challenge government officials—when you are told to do a stupid thing, like wearing a worthless mask, ask what is the punchline to that joke.



MAD AS HELL

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 3/25/22

America needs a new Paddy Chayefsky, who wrote the screenplay for the film, “Network.”

The film’s most memorable line is, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore.” The line was uttered by the actor Peter Finch.

Here are 10 things good enough for a loud scream:

· Gasoline at $6 or $7 a gallon.

· Shortages of silicon chips.

· New-car prices.

· Used-car prices.

· Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader.

· Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader.

· The State of California’s usurping control over local zoning practices for residential housing.

· The idea that able-bodied people can get government money for not working.

· Excessive television commercials.

· Drivers who change freeway lanes without signaling.

Normally, the above complaints might call for overthrowing the government. However, in the United States, we have elections for making changes to government.

The Republicans and Democrats are bogged down with stale ideas. Both of these parties have, in recent years, run up huge deficits. Cumulatively, each annual deficit contributes to the national debt, which is now over $30 trillion. In 1981, the debt was $1 trillion. In 1837, there was no national debt.

“Spend, spend, spend” is the motto of government. If there is a problem, let government solve it by using taxpayers’ dollars.

Instead of raising taxes to pay its bills, the government induces inflation, which itself is a tax. Inflation is really taxation without legislation. In effect, the government is paying back its debt by using cheaper dollars.

The American people need discipline — not the kind of discipline that comes from having a dictatorial state. In America, there are too many people who think that the world owes them a living.

It’s time to end subsidies, especially subsidies to such people as sports billionaires. If the owner of a sports team wants a new stadium, let him pay for it. There is no reason to have taxpayers provide help to people who don’t need it.

Society is overregulated. Do we really need labels on bottles of food that say, “This side up.”

Why aren’t there criteria for immigrants who want to live and work in the United States. The criteria could include:

· being free of disease.

· having no criminal record.

· having a job.

· speaking English proficiently.

Do we need “card check,” the practice of eliminating a secret ballot in a unionization election? Under card check, someone, who probably looks like an ex-football defensive end, can ask an employee to show his unionization ballot before casting it?

In the San Francisco Bay Area, there is a public transit system known as BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit). Recently, according to the East Bay Times (print edition, March 24, 2022) a BART director moved out of her BART district and was removed from her BART directorship. Now, a law firm has been retained to investigate whether the director can, using her new address, be reinstated. One would think that resolving such an issue would not involve retaining — and paying for — a law firm.

Too many elected officials appear to be excessively mean. In recent years, nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court are often treated as if they were criminals. Why can’t a senator, in polite tones, say something like, “I don’t understand why you gave a very light sentence to someone who has already confessed to a serious crime.”

Being an American used to mean living in a society that believes that the U.S. is the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Today, for all too many people, being an American means living off government money and not taking responsibility for one’s actions.