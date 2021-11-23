Colman: MAKE KYLE RITTENHOUSE HEAD OF THE FBI

By

MAKE KYLE RITTENHOUSE HEAD OF THE FBI

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/24/21

With all these murderous thugs roaming the streets of America, the nation needs a tough guy to run the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI doesn’t need some soft-headed bureaucrat running the show.

Even the notorious J. Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI for 48 years, was too soft on crime. Hoover died in office in May 1972.

America needs a real “mensch” to run the FBI. So why not make Kyle Rittenhouse the head FBI person? “Mensch” is a German or Yiddish word that can mean “a real man.”

On Fri., Nov. 19, 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted, in a Wisconsin court, of several counts of murder. The Wisconsin jury concluded that Rittenhouse was acting to defend himself.

During a civic disturbance in Wisconsin in August 2020, Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another.

There is too much looting and murder taking place in the United States. No one is safe.

In Walnut Creek, California, on Sat., Nov. 20, 2021, about 25 cars — in a planned attack — surrounded Nordstrom’s department store and looted store of thousands of dollars of merchandise. Most of the 80 suspects got away.

Walnut Creek is an affluent suburb east of San Francisco. Nordstrom’s carries expensive merchandise.

In other cities (like San Francisco, California, and Portland, Oregon), looters have been attacking drug stores and other retail establishments, stealing thousands of dollars of goods.

Rittenhouse, with his ability to fight crime, would make an excellent choice to head the FBI.

To help his sagging poll numbers, President Joe Biden should fire the current head of the FBI and install Rittenhouse as the replacement.

Failure of Biden to act will mean that crime pays.