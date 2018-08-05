Colman: MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN — WITHOUT GOVERNMENT

By

MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN — WITHOUT GOVERNMENT

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 8/6/18



Thirty to forty years ago, America seemed to be facing inevitable decline.

Around 1979 to 1981, there was inflation, unemployment, high interest rates, and a lackluster stock market.

American companies like General Motors were not making quality cars. Japan, it seemed, was going to take over the world’s economy, especially in auto manufacturing and electronics.

Then, in the 1980’s and beyond, America’s self-confidence improved. The nation went from a feeling of malaise and inadequacy to a belief that America was a country that could get the job done and keep its people free.

On August 2, 2018, something important happened. Apple Inc., located in Cupertino, California, became, in the words of The Wall Street Journal, ” . . .the first U.S. company to surpass $1 trillion in market value . . .” Apple, the Journal said, ” . . . is the world’s most valuable public company . .”

Apple succeeded by offering consumers such exciting products as the iPhone, the iPod, and the iPad. Earlier, Apple was known for making computers for personal use.

And, along with Apple, other science and technology companies grew, in recent decades, into economic behemoths. Their names of these companies are Amazon; Facebook; Google; Microsoft, and Intel. (The full list is much longer.)

How did this rise of new, dynamic companies occur? The answer can be found in something unique about America. This great nation offers its people personal freedom and individual opportunity. No other place in the world can offer what America can.

Instead of the government’s running everything and squelching freedom, individuals in America have consistently had liberty. Think of names like Thomas Edison; Alexander Graham Bell; the Wright Brothers; Samuel F.B. Morse; Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. And let’s not forget the names of such Founding Fathers as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin. (There is not enough space here to list all of America’s great people.)

In the twentieth century, two American presidents saw the connection between American vitality and keeping the corrosive forces of government intervention in check.

One was President Ronald Reagan. The other was President Bill Clinton.

In his first inaugural address as president, Reagan said, ” . . . government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Reagan went on to say, “We’re not, as some would have us believe, doomed to an inevitable decline.”

Bill Clinton, in his 1996 State of the Union address, said, “The era of big government is over.” During his presidency, America produced four balanced federal budgets in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went from 3,000 to almost 12,000.

During Reagan’s and Clinton’s years as presidents, America boomed as never before. Reagan was president from 1981 to 1989. Clinton served a Commander in Chief from 1993 to 2001.

America has its problems. Prices keep rising. Not enough people can find work that pays well. The educational system in many parts of the country is failing. There is excessive violence against people and private property.

But despite these difficulties, American still has its freedoms — freedoms guaranteed in the nation’s Constitution. Americans should never forget that they have freedom of speech, assembly, and worship. Also crucial is freedom of the press.

Losing freedoms will lead to America’s decline. Keeping America free will ensure the nation’s present and future greatness.

Let’s hope that freedom, in America, will last forever.