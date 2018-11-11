Colman: MASS TRANSIT AND THE LOSS OF DEMOCRACY

By

If you were taking an Economics 1 course, this is called socialism—the State controlling the means of production. Now you see another reason for the real name of the State to be "The Socialist State of California".

MASS TRANSIT AND THE LOSS OF DEMOCRACY

BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) wants to control land use in local communities. BART provides train service in the San Francisco Bay area.

In an October 10, 2018, letter to Orinda Mayor Amy Worth, Grace Crunican, the general manager of BART, wrote: “BART aims to partner with local communities to build new housing units at our stations and to ensure that at least 35% are affordable.” Orinda is a community of 19,000 people and is 15 miles east of San Francisco. Orinda has BART service.

BART now has the capacity to become involved in local communities’ housing matters because, on Sept. 30, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 2923 which gave BART the power, on BART-owned or BART-controlled land, to become involved in housing.

BART is a transportation organization and is not in the real-estate business. BART should not be telling local communities how to handle real-estate issues.

In recent years, BART has been plagued by crime problems. In 2017, 40 to 60 marauding youths robbed and beat passengers on a train near the Oakland Coliseum. In another incident, criminals stabbed two people on a BART platform.

One Bay Area resident recently suggested that BART, at each train station, put up signs saying: “Enter BART at your own risk. Bring a firearm with you.”

BART has had other problems. In 2015, a janitorial worker was paid $270,000 in wages and benefits. New BART cars have doors that do not open.

BART trains are often dirty. During rush hour, seats can be hard to find. Many BART parking lots are full by 7:00 A.M. BART workers are often blamed for rude behavior. In 2013, BART workers went on strike twice.

Ms. Crunican’s BART letter mentions “affordable” housing. The term “affordable” needs to be quantified. Does “affordable” mean a home price of $1 million? A decent house in San Francisco and its suburbs can cost more $1.8 million or much more.

Who will qualify for affordable housing? Ms. Crunican fails to list the criteria for people who would qualify for this housing. Do these people have to have jobs? Are they free of medical problems like drug addiction? Do they have criminal records? Are they willing to comply with a local community’s ordinances? Ms. Crunican does not say.

Instead of building more housing, BART should be considering other options.

There is the distinct possibility that extra housing will not be needed. In a June 2018 survey, the Bay Area Council, a business group, reported that 46 percent of the Bay Area residents plan to leave the Bay Area in the next few years. Thus, the Bay Area’s current population of seven million could drop to 3.8 million.

Another idea is that BART, other governmental agencies, and nonprofit organizations should consider supporting something akin to Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.

From 1933 to 1942, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) gave young people outdoor jobs to plant trees, construct trails, and upgrade parks. Other New Deal agencies helped build roads, schools, highways, dams, and bridges.

BART is now linked to housing units that may not be needed. BART should not have any say in the use of a local community’s land.