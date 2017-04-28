Colman: MASS TRANSIT PASSENGERS NEED GUNS

By

MASS TRANSIT PASSENGERS NEED GUNS

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 4/28/17







Forty to 60 marauding youths raided a BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) train around 9:20 P.M. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The incident occurred at BART’s Coliseum station in Oakland, California.

The swarm of youths robbed six people inside a train car and one person on the station platform. Stolen items included a purse, a duffel bag, and cell phones.

Police authorities were unable to stop the crime, which occurred during darkness. The crime ended in about five minutes.

There is a simple solution to this kind of crime: Make sure that BART passengers carry firearms.

If the violent attackers are shot or killed, that would send a message to individuals contemplating crimes to stay away from BART trains and stations.

A similar incident to the one in Oakland occurred on the New York City subway system on December 22, 1984. Subway passenger Bernard Goetz shot four muggers, seriously wounding all of them. Goetz fired five shots.

Nine days after the shooting, Goetz surrendered to police and was charged with attempted murder, assault, and offenses relating to firearms laws.

A jury eventually acquitted Goetz of all charges except one. He was found guilty of carrying an unlicensed firearm and served eight months of a one-year jail sentence.

Self-defense should never be a crime.

The California State Legislature should, if needed, pass legislation permitting any BART passenger to carry a weapon, including a firearm. The legislation should make clear that no charges will be filed against anyone who uses a firearm to defend himself.