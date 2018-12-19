Colman: NEEDED: A LATINO “ISRAEL”

By

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 12/20/18



Most Americans can trace their ancestry to some foreign country. Until recent years, the American government let in millions of foreigners to live and work in the nation’s factories, offices, mines, and farms.

Now, with a population of over 315 million, America can no longer absorb all the people who want to live and work here.

America is currently $21 trillion in debt and does not have funds for immigrants who could make that debt even higher.

In recent decades, America has been swamped by people who want to reside in the freest nation on earth. These would-be Americans come from all over the world, especially Latin America.

In recent months, a caravan of over 5,000 Latinos has begun marching on the United States’ southern border with Mexico. Many of these people are escaping terror and poverty in their respective nations. Should the United States open its doors to these people?

It’s a great compliment to the United States that so many people from other countries want to become Americans. If America opened its borders to everyone who wanted to live here, there could, in a few years, be over one billion new residents. America could become something like China or India.

Some people who want to live in America have no skills and no knowledge of English, the national language.

The American government must humanely adopt new criteria for foreigners who seek American residency and citizenship.

Here are some proposed criteria for those foreigners who seek admission:

Have a source on income (such as a job).

Be free of disease.

Be free of any felonies.

Speak English.

Have no connection to terrorism.



Failure to meet these criteria must mean rejection of entry to any person who wishes to be a permanent resident — and ultimately a citizen — of the United States. People who fail to meet these criteria can be given another chance at a later time.

What should be done about these hoards of migrants, many of whom are from Latin America and want entry into the United States?

A proper answer is to create a Latino homeland.

After 2,000 years of persecution in Europe and elsewhere, the Jews of Europe decided in 1897, at a conference in Basel, Switzerland, to demand a homeland for any Jew. The movement, called Zionism, had the goal of creating a Jewish home in Palestine, an area in and near present-day Israel. The leader of the 1897 movement was Theodor Herzl, a European Jew.

The Jews originally lived in Biblical Israel, which is close to modern Israel. Modern Israel became an independent nation on May 14, 1948.

Biblical Israel was destroyed by the Romans in 70 A.D. (70 C.E.), and Jews living in Biblical Israel began the Diaspora, a migration of Jews to Europe, North Africa, parts of Asia Minor, and other a.regions. For 2,000 years Jews experienced poverty and pogroms (massacres). In 1654, the first Jews arrived in what would become the United States. Between 1880 and 1920, many Jews left Europe and sought a better life in America.

Oppressed Latinos need to develop the social cohesion of the Jews. Latinos need a leader — like a Theodore Herzl — who will demand a homeland, a homeland free of oppression.

The homeland should be somewhere in Spanish-speaking Latin America. The United States might want to help create this homeland because the homeland would reduce or eliminate the thousands — perhaps millions — of Latinos who, in recent years, have sought to enter, and actually did enter, America.

While helping to create a Latino homeland, the United States might have to spend some money.

However, if a Latino homeland is not created, the United States might have to spend even more money to cover the needs of illegal Latino immigrants entering America. These needs include food, water, health care, shelter, education (including the learning of English), and job-training.

With a rational immigration policy along with a Latino homeland, the illegal immigration crisis that currently exists should end. To make sure that the crisis does end, America must take control of its borders and not allow any undocumented person to enter without permission.

A Latino “Israel” might sound like a far-fetched idea. However, if the Jews can have a successful homeland, why can’t people of other backgrounds?