Colman: NEW LEADERSHIP FOR AMERICA

NEW LEADERSHIP FOR AMERICA

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 6/3/20

War without end. Rioting in the streets. A polarized society.

America in 2020? No, America in 1968.

In 1968, the United States had been actively engaged in an escalated version the Vietnam War for four years. Over 500,000 American troops were fighting in Vietnam. Regarding that war, there was no end in sight.

Between 1965 and 1968, there were race riots in Los Angeles, Detroit, Newark, and Washington, D.C. American prestige — at home and abroad — had sunk. Despair was everywhere.

In August 1968, a veteran of American politics called for new leadership. He was Richard Nixon, vice president from 1953 to 1961, a failed candidate for president in 1960, and a failed candidate for governor of California in 1962.

But in 1968, Nixon won the Republican presidential nomination.

On Aug. 8, 1968, Nixon, in Miami Beach, gave his acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention. The speech was not only the most important speech of Nixon’s life. The speech laid out a blueprint for changing control of the White House — from Democratic to Republican.

With some modifications, Nixon’s 1968 speech could very well be a model for Joseph Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States. Biden was a Democratic senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009. From 2009 to 2017, he was Barack Obama’s vice president. In 2008, Obama was a Democratic senator from Illinois.

What did Nixon say in his 1968 acceptance speech?

Nixon called for “new leadership.”

In his speech, Nixon said, “As we look at America, we see cities enveloped in smoke and flame. We hear sirens in the night. We see Americans dying on distant battlefields abroad. We see Americans hating each other; fighting each other; killing each other at home. And as we see and hear these things, millions of Americans cry out in anguish.”

Nixon continued: “Did we come all this way for this? Did American boys die in Normandy, and Korea, and in Valley Forge for this? Listen to the answer to those questions. It is another voice. It is a quiet voice in the tumult and the shouting. It is the voice of the great majority of Americans, the forgotten Americans

— the non-shouters; the non-demonstrators.”

Nixon said: “America is in trouble today not because we have failed but because her leaders have failed.”

Nixon said: “I see a day when the president of the United States is respected and his office is honored because it is worthy of respect and worthy of honor.”

Later in his speech, Nixon said, “Tonight, I see the face of a child. He lives in a great city. He is black. Or he is white. He is Mexican, Italian, Polish. None of that matters. What matters, he’s an American child.”

If former Vice President Biden wishes, he does not need to compose a new speech for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. All Biden has to do is modify and update Nixon’s acceptance speech of 1968.

Such a speech might make Biden the next president of the United States.