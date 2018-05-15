Colman: NEW THINKING ON IMMIGRATION IS NEEDED

By

If you hear the news about immigration, it is about a Wall, Sanctuary Cities, open borders, closed borders, welfare for illegal aliens, protection of those here illegally or deporting them on the spot. The current debate and discussion is all about us—not about the root causes. Yes, we need a Wall. Yes, we need to deport the law breakers. Yes, we need to stop using financial incentives as a magnet to bring more illegal aliens to our country. We also need a plan to have these folks stay home. Dr. Colman reminds us of the plan to do this, by President Kennedy—more than 55 years ago.

create democratic governments.

advance literacy.

eliminate inflation and establish of price stability.

Sometimes those in the past had great ideas for the future. Thanks to Dr. Colman we are reminded of what Kennedy brought to the table.

NEW THINKING ON IMMIGRATION IS NEEDED

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 5/16/18



Hoards of unskilled, illiterate (or semi-literate) immigrants, mostly from Latin America, have been invading the United States in recent decades.

The time has come for new thinking about immigration, thinking based on ideas from the era of President John Kennedy, who held office from Jan. 20, 1961, to Nov. 22, 1963.

The United States no longer has the money, the will, or the tolerance to admit people who cannot make a constructive contribution to American society.

Currently, the debate — inside the United States — on immigration has focused on two extreme positions. One position is to welcome millions of Latin American immigrants who want live in the U.S. The other position is to build a wall along the American-Mexican border — a wall that will keep out these hoards who want the benefits of life in the U.S.

The time has come to try a new approach — an approach that should satisfy just about everyone.

That approach was suggested in 1961 by President Kennedy. It was called the Alliance for Progress.

The Alliance had several main goals:

increase income among Latin Americans.

create democratic governments.

advance literacy.

eliminate inflation and establish of price stability.

implement land reform.

Solving the problem of excessive immigration into the United States must involve a cooperative efforts among Latin American nations and the U.S. itself. There will be a need for social cohesion among Latin Americans

Instead of having millions of Latinos entering the U.S. illegally, Latin American nations, working with the United States, need to form a special zone inside Latin America — a zone that will emphasize social and economic change.

In effect, there needs to be inside Latin America a sort of homeland for the poor, the uneducated, and the dispossessed. In some ways, such a model exists in the state of Israel, which offers any Jew anywhere in the world a place to live.

Until 70 A.D., the Jews had a homeland in and near present day Israel. The Romans threw them out, leading to a dispersion (called the Diaspora) of the Jewish people to such places as North Africa, Europe, Asia, and America. In May 1948, present-day Israel was born and is now celebrating its 70th anniversary as a democratic state.

Moreover, Israel has become an economic and technological powerhouse, especially in such areas as artificial intelligence, the enhancement of industrial and agricultural productivity, and what is call Big Data. (Big Data refers to the kind of work done in Silicon Valley by such firms as Google, Facebook, and Apple.)

Creating a sort of Latino homeland inside Latin America will not be easy. But with a strong commitment to democracy and free markets, the standard of living for Latinos should rise, eliminating the need for Latinos to bang on the doors of a largely unwelcoming America.

Simultaneously, a wall along America’s southern border, something proposed by American President Donald Trump, should be constructed while establishing a homeland for Latin Americans somewhere inside the vast area of South America, Central America, and Mexico.

With the creation of a free-market economy along with needed social reforms, a prosperous region should emerge inside Latin America, just as an economic and technological powerhouse emerged in Israel once taxes and government spending were cut.

A few billion American dollars could help create this new Latino homeland. While the cost of American help may seem bothersome, the cost of admitting into America unskilled, illiterate or semi-literate people — people who must be fed, clothed, educated, and housed, — would be even higher.

The time for immigration reform is now.