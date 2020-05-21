Colman: NO MORE SALES-TAX INCREASES

By

NO MORE SALES-TAX INCREASES

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 5/22/20

Certain cities in California would be making a huge mistake if they voted to raise the sales tax above current levels.

The current time is not propitious for raising taxes, especially the sales tax.

On May 21, 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that 38 million Americans had filed jobless claims between mid-March and May 16, 2020.

The current sales tax rate in certain California cities is 9.0 percent or more. If that sales tax went to 10.0 percent (or higher), California businesses could easily lose customers.

If customers disappear, then jobs at a given business might be also be lost.

A higher sales tax in some California cities could easily mean that shoppers would go to a different location to buy goods. Currently, in California’s Alpine and Modoc Counties, the sales-tax rate is 7.25 percent.

Alternatively, customers might shop on online, where taxes might be lower or non-existent. Some online businesses do not charge — or say they do not charge — sales taxes. The official state-wide California sales-tax rate is rate is 7.25 percent, according to a Mar. 1, 2020, chart produced by the Sales Tax Institute.

There are over 10,000 sales-tax jurisdictions in the United States. Certain businesses cannot keep track of sales-tax rates in so many jurisdictions.

California voters should reject any increase in the sales tax — state-wide or locally.