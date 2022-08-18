Colman: NO SATISFACTION

By

Only 10% of Americans think we are headed in the right direction. We are on the edge of a civil war. The government wants to lock up any Constitution believing Americans—saying we are insurrectionists. Those on the Right want to local up many government officials, starting with the Communist Chinese owned Joe Biden and his family. Government is arming IRS agents to protect themselves from outraged citizens—with an armed Army LARGER than that of Italy or the United Kingdom. We are a nation divided. Some parents want racism promoted in the classroom, many do not. We have inflation and are worried that China will take over Taiwan, like it took over Hong Kong—then what is next. You have the NBA DEFENDING slave labor in China. The NFL is financing BLB and other radical racist organizations. Many do not believe we have honest elections. Does anybody, Left or Right trust the government? Dr. Colman is right; as a nation we are a dissatisfied nation.

NO SATISFACTION

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/19/22

Dissatisfied Americans can place, on both major political parties, heaps of blame for their ennui and despair.

Let’s start with the Republicans, and then we’ll go to the Democrats.

The Republicans:

–can’t balance the federal budget.

–want to restrict or eliminate abortions.

–are ambivalent about allies in Europe (such as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

–will not be part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a plan to counteract, in Asia, a menacing and imperialist China.

–support Donald Trump, who did nothing to stop the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and insulted more people than Don Rickles ever did.

–supported, during Trump’s presidency, the nominations of three U.S. Supreme Court justices who have voted to impose controls on the behavior of Americans (such as the court’s overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal in all 50 states.

–failed to prevent the federal government from become larger and more imperious.

The Democrats:

–spent –- and continue to spend — money that the nation does not have.

–failed to control inflation, which is now running at about nine percent per year.

–tend to give favorable treatment — in university admissions and in hiring — to certain groups and curtail the use of merit in the same areas (university admissions and hiring).

–will not control the nation’s borders, allowing criminals, drug addicts, unskilled individuals, people with no income, and persons not proficient in English to enter the country.

–failed to control crime.

America was once the envy of the world. The nation won World War II, conquered polio, and put men on the moon. Today, one has the feeling that America is becoming a Third World nation and not respected abroad.

America has produced great leaders.

Abraham Lincoln ended slavery.

Theodore Roosevelt built the Panama Canal.

Franklin Roosevelt made America a world power and opened the nation to individuals who, hitherto, were not able to participate fully in American society.

Harry Truman stood up to Soviet communism, offering aid to Greece and Turkey after World War II, endorsing the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war’s end, and supplying Berlin, Germany, with food, fuel, and other necessities when the Soviet Union, in 1948-1949, imposed a blockade on surface transportation into the city. In 1948, moments after Israel declared itself to be an independent Jewish state, Truman granted Israel diplomatic recognition.

Dwight Eisenhower opposed American isolationism and supported the Interstate Highway system. When Eisenhower became president in 1953, America was fighting the Korean War. Eisenhower ended the war in July 1953. Until his presidency ended in 1961, America did not have any more wars.

Ronald Reagan helped bring down destructive inflation, running at 15 percent when he became president in 1981. His strong stands against communism helped end the Cold War and led to the collapse of Soviet domination of Eastern Europe. For most of Reagan’s presidency, America was prosperous.

Accomplishments by American presidents were also accompanied by some failures. Franklin Roosevelt, without Congressional approval, interned over 100,000 Japanese-Americans and others of Japanese ancestry living in America. Roosevelt did nothing to help foreign Jews trying to escape Nazi persecution.

Released in 1965, the Rolling Stones had a song entitled “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” The big question is: Can America overcome its current difficulties and give the nation’s people some satisfaction and make the nation again the envy of the world?