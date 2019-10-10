Colman: NONE DARE CALL IT DICTATORSHIP

By

NONE DARE CALL IT DICTATORSHIP

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/11/19

California is a dictatorship.

The state is not a dictatorship in the sense of Stalin’s Soviet Union or Hitler’s Germany. But California is a dictatorship nonetheless.

California is basically a dictatorship made of rules, regulations, and taxes. Constitutional protections like freedom of the press, of worship, and of speech all remain. But economic liberty is imperiled.

Look at housing in California. For years, the state legislature and the governor’s office have been telling local communities how to run themselves. There is the Housing Element, telling local communities how much additional housing to build — regardless of available space. Then, there is the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), mandating how many low-income people a given local community must accommodate. A local community’s failure to comply with the Housing Element and RHNA means that the State of California will cut off state funds for a local community’s road-repair program.

In taxes, the situation is well known. California has the nation’s highest sales tax, the nation’s highest gasoline tax, and the nation’s highest top bracket for any state’s personal income tax (13.3 percent).

The state government is a dictatorial monopoly. Each house of the state legislature has a supermajority. A supermajority means that two-thirds (or more) of a legislative body is made up members of one political party.

Currently, each house of the legislature has a supermajority of Democrats. The governor, Gavin Newsom, is also a Democrat.

At the present time, California’s largest utility, PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric) is cutting off electricity to about 800,000 residents. The goal of these power outages is to prevent wildfires that might be induced by PG&E power lines. However, PG&E is acting dictatorially. No vote of the people has been used to determine who does — and who does not — obtain electricity.

California, not private business, is involved in setting wage rates. The state, as of January 1, 2019, has a minimum-wage rate of $12.00 per hour. Anyone who works on Thanksgiving Day, according to proposed legislation, is to be paid double, regardless of the boss’s financial situation. There could be a situation in which the boss might be able to pay 1.8 times — but not twice — a worker’s wages. Why not let the boss and the worker determine a pay rate and not have any government involvement?

Then there is the cap-and-trade program in which a company that underpollutes can, in simplified terms, sell or trade its unused pollution to a firm that overpollutes.

In Contra Costa County, across the Bay from San Francisco, there is a plan to raise the sales tax by one-half percentage point. The current countywide sales-tax rate is 8.25 percent. The proposed new rate would be 8.75 percent. In some cities in the county, the sales tax can go higher and is close to 10 percent. El Cerrito in the county has a sales-tax rate of 9.75 percent.

The Contra Costa plan to raise the sales tax ultimately has to go to the voters. Any sales tax is regressive, meaning that the tax bears down most heavily on low-income people, senior citizens living on fixed incomes, or both groups. The power to tax is an example of financial dictatorship. In effect, taxation is confiscation of a person’s money.

Four, recent in-depth surveys show that 50 percent of Bay Area residents plan to leave in the next few years. Let’s hope that these “refugees” find freedom, not a continuation of California’s dictatorship.

The time to end California’s dictatorship is now.