Colman: OH! CALCUTTA!

OH! CALCUTTA!

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 6/8/18



“Oh! Calcutta!” was a theatrical production show that featured nudity.

In the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, the show ran in New York, London, and other cities.

Like the show, “Oh! Calcutta,” the San Francisco area has had nudity or near nudity in “topless” bars. Does anyone remember the late Carol Doda, who, in the 1960’s and 1970’s, performed topless in bars in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood?

But there is more in common than nudity between Calcutta — or “Oh! Calcutta” — and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The real Calcutta — now renamed Kolkata — is in India and has a city-wide population of 4.6 million people.

The San Francisco Bay Area has a population of seven million.

Like the city of Calcutta, the Bay Area is overcrowded. In the Bay Area, traffic jams are everywhere, parking is hard to find. Many school districts like the one in the Dublin, California, area are overcrowded. Dublin is about 30 miles east of San Francisco.

According to the website, Just Schools, “one in three California students attends an overcrowded school.”

The real Calcutta has homeless people. So does San Francisco.

No one knows how many residents of Calcutta want to leave.

However, a poll of Bay Area residents released on June 3, 2018, shows that nearly half of these residents want to get out.

The poll, publicized by the Bay Area Council, showed that 46 percent of Bay Area residents are likely to leave the region in the next few years. In 2017, the figure was 40 percent. In 2016, 34 percent wanted to leave.

If about half of Bay Area residents want to leave and actually do depart, the region’s population will drop from seven million to 3.5 million.

Contributing to Bay Area residents’ wanting to leave is the price of a house. In April 2018, the median sale price of a house reached $850,000, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

If the Bay Area’s population shrinks, then bills in the California State Legislature — bills that mandate the construction of new housing in Bay Area cities — may not be needed.

In January 2018, State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 827 (SB 827) which, if enacted, would require local communities to build more housing in transit-rich areas, meaning areas within one-quarter mile of a frequently-used bus route or one-half mile of a train station, such as a BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) station. The new housing would, in all likelihood, be high-rise, high-density housing up to eight stories high.

A few weeks ago, SB 827 died in a State Senate committee but may be resurrected later.

Another bill, Senate Bill 828 (SB 828) has passed the State Senate and is heading toward the State Assembly. SB 828, if it becomes law, would require local communities to construct housing for low-income people and others.

On June 5, 2018, the voters of the nine-county Bay Area, passed Regional Measure 3, which will, over time raise tolls by $3 per trip on state-run bridges in the Bay Area. The measure will raise $4.5 billion for transportation improvements.

If Bay Area residents leave in droves, all this money for transportation projects — as well as the legislation for more housing — could be for naught.