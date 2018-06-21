Colman: OPPRESSED LATINOS NEED A LEADER AND A HOMELAND

By

America has a strong tradition of allowing immigrants to become citizens. Perhaps America's most famous immigrant was Albert Einstein, who, as a Jew, was forced to leave his native Germany and come to America and become a citizen. But immigration into America must be rational and legal. Immigrants must meet certain criteria, which include: the ability to speak English fluently.

the absence of any convictions for a felony.

evidence of full-time employment. For those Latinos who would like to enter America — but for whom America has no room — must establish a homeland, preferably in Latin America. The United States could help establish such a homeland. American financial aid might be needed. That is an interesting concept. In reality what it will take is cleaning up El Salvador, Guatemala or another country. Costa Rica is a great example of an honest, well run, successful country—when was the last time you heard about someone from Costa Rica coming to the U.S. for “political asylum”? Maybe Costa Rica could become the homeland for those fleeing Latin American nations? Why not?

OPPRESSED LATINOS NEED A LEADER AND A HOMELAND

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 6/21/18



The millions of Latinos who want to live in the United States need a Theodor Herzl.

Who was Theodor Herzl?

Herzl (1860-1904) was a Jew from Austria-Hungary, Trained as a lawyer, Herzl also worked as a journalist in various parts of Europe.

Concerned about European anti-Semitism, Herzl proposed that the Jews should have a homeland. The homeland, he thought, should be in nineteenth century Palestine.

Nineteenth century Palestine, which today encompasses much of modern Israel, was the ancient home of the Jews until the Romans in 70 A.D. (C.E.) conquered the Jewish homeland. In the wake of that destruction, Jews emigrated from ancient Israel to northern Africa, Spain, Greece, Italy, Germany, Poland, Russia, and other parts of the world.

From 1880 to 1920, many European Jews immigrated to America, which today has a Jewish population of 5.3 million. (By contrast, Israel has 6.5 million Jews.)

On May 14, 1948, modern Israel became an independent, democratic Jewish state. Jews anywhere in the world could come to Israel and become Israeli citizens.

Latinos need a Theodor Herzl.

No one knows if Latinos have the social cohesion to form their own country or where that country should be. But given the oppression that some Latinos in Latin America have faced, these individuals need a homeland and a leader to help create that homeland.

In America, there are an estimated 55 million Latinos living in the 50 states and Washington, D.C. That number is about 18 percent of the American population.

No one is certain how many Latinos — legally and illegally — really are living in America. What is certain is that there is a limit on how many new residents — Latino or otherwise — America can accommodate.

The time has come to say that America has done as much as it can to accommodate Latino immigrants and other immigrants. The nation must protect itself from an invasion of unwanted foreigners. The borders of America can no longer be open to any person who wants to reside in America.

America has a strong tradition of allowing immigrants to become citizens. Perhaps America’s most famous immigrant was Albert Einstein, who, as a Jew, was forced to leave his native Germany and come to America and become a citizen.

But immigration into America must be rational and legal.

Immigrants must meet certain criteria, which include:

the ability to speak English fluently.

the absence of any convictions for a felony.

evidence of full-time employment.

For those Latinos who would like to enter America — but for whom America has no room — must establish a homeland, preferably in Latin America. The United States could help establish such a homeland. American financial aid might be needed.

But providing that American aid should be financially less burdensome that letting in millions of Latinos, who, upon entering America, lack the knowledge and skills to contribute to American society.

Perhaps a Latino version of Theodor Herzl will emerge and help lead oppressed Latinos to a homeland inside Latin America.