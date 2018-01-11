Colman: OPRAH FOR PRESIDENT

By

OPRAH FOR PRESIDENT

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 1/12/18



In the fall of 2012, this writer responded to a local newspaper’s request about voting for president.

The choices of the major parties then were Barack Obama, a Democrat, and Mitt Romney, a Republican.

As a joke, this writer suggested something different.

“What this country needs,” this writer stated, “is a black president, a woman president, and a person who knows how to make money — all rolled into one candidacy. Where are you, Oprah Winfrey?”

On Jan. 7, 2018, Ms. Winfrey gave a fiery speech at the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood. She said: “We . . . know it’s the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice.”

The idea that Oprah might be the Democratic Party’s choice for president reveals the intellectual poverty of the Democrats.

What are Oprah’s views on defense, international trade, law enforcement, inflation, government spending, taxation, transportation, housing, and many other issues? No one knows.

However, there is one thing that people can say about Oprah: She made her money, about $3 billion worth, on her own. There were no parents to help her achieve what she accomplished financially. Oprah is probably the most famous woman in America and probably the most liked. She’s now a special correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

But wait!

What can we say about the Republican Party? In 2016, America elected a president whose views on major issues were a mystery. This person, Donald Trump, had no experience in government. When he started out in real estate in New York City, his father gave him $1 million.

Alternatively, it might be fun to stick around as America becomes a nation ruled by celebrities, not politicians. Has anyone forgotten Ronald Reagan or Arnold Schwarzenegger?