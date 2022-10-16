Colman: OVERHAUL TIME

By

OVERHAUL TIME

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 10/17/22

Government in America is too big.

It’s time for an overhaul that provides more freedom to individuals.

Both Republicans and Democrats need new policies that enhance, not destroy, individual initiative.

The essence of democracy is free thought, free speech, and free trade. Going along with these liberties are freedom of worship, freedom of the press, and freedom of assembly.

In recent years, the Republicans, especially during Donald Trump’s presidency, have become advocates of Big Government. Whatever happened to balanced budgets, lower tariffs, and giving the individual more rights?

The Democrats have succumbed to “group think,” meaning that groups, especially certain ethnic groups, have more rights than individuals. An example of “group think” is the movement to demand diversity, inclusion, and equity in school admissions and in hiring.

The Republicans can benefit from the kind of thinkers associated with the Hoover Institution.

According to the internet, the Hoover Institution, officially called the Hoover Institution on War, Revolution, and Peace, “is a conservative American public policy think tank and research institution that promotes personal and economic liberty, free enterprise, and limited government.”

While conservative, the Hoover Institution is not an advocate of right-wing authoritarianism.

Examples of Hoover thinkers are the late George Shultz and Henry Kissinger.

Shultz was a professor at the University of Chicago. At the federal level, he served as secretary of the treasury, secretary of labor, and secretary of state.

For many years, Kissinger was a Harvard professor. Later, he served as the federal government’s national security advisor and secretary of state.

Republicans can benefit by paying more attention to the ideas of the Hoover Institution’s thinkers.

The Democrats have generally been promoters of a modified welfare state. Examples of Democrats’ accomplishments are Social Security and Medicare.

In recent years, so-called “progressive” Democrats have become advocates of even more social programs such as universal child care, universal pre-school, and paid parental leave for new parents.

The Democrats are too often wedded to a public-school system that, at many levels, is failing.

The main problem of an ever-expanding federal government is that new programs cost money -– plenty of money. A result of overspending can be inflation because the borrower is paid back in cheaper dollars. In effect, debt is a “borrower’s paradise.”

When Ronald Reagan became president in 1981, the national debt was $1 trillion. Today, the national debt is over $30 trillion. How long can ever-expanding debt go on? Debt can continue until lenders will no longer fund out-of-control American borrowing. No one is sure when a day of reckoning over debt will arrive.

From 1996-2000, the federal government’s budget was balanced. (Some people have argued that through fiscal legerdemain those balanced budgets were artificial.)

The Republicans and Democrats are now addicted to debt.

The time has come to have a nation with no debt or small, manageable debt.

No one should be surprised if out-of-control federal spending continues -– at least for a while.

But Americans should be prepared for an economic surprise -– and accompanying hard times — when lenders tell Americans that the nation’s overspending must end.