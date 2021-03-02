Colman: PARADISE LOST: OVERCROWDED CALIFORNIA

By

Thanks to Gov. Nuisance, California is in a long term Depression. San Fran is being depopulated, folks running to Texas. Our schools are closed—but when open are indoctrination centers for sex matters, racist and bigotry in the name of “social Justice”. Our churches are closed—and some are closing permanently due to lack of money and parishioners.. Berkeley has a plan to end all single family homes and make the city a slum, filled with government created and approved “affordable” housing. Newsom has cut off most of the water to the Central Valley farmers and the cost of gas is skyrocketing due to his Luddite anti-oil policy. I could go on, but you get the point—California is a disaster area—Maybe the Recall will start the recovery—but with a Republican Governor the Democrats with a super majority in the legislature will continue to keep the death spiral going.

PARADISE LOST: OVERCROWDED CALIFORNIA

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views,, 3/3/21

The new name for California should be Paradise Lost.

The state has too many people.

The consequences of overcrowding are seriously overpriced housing, crowded freeways, and a general feeling among many Californians that the state is no longer a nice place to live or work. Jobs are scarce.

A house that cost $25,000 in 1960 is, depending on the neighborhood, going for $3.5 million or more.

In 1920, California had 3.6 million people. By 1940, the population has grown to 7.0 million. In 1950, the population reached 10.7 million.

In 1963, California’s population was 17.7 million. During that year, California became a nation’s most populous state, eclipsing the population of the erstwhile leader, New York State.

By 1980, California had 24 million residents. In 1990, the figure reached 30 million.

In 2020, the state’s population was 39 million, more than the entire population of Canada.

To remedy California’s problem of expensive housing, the state legislature over the last several years, has tried to pass bills that would end local zoning for single-family homes. Cities like San Jose and Berkeley are trying to challenge zoning for single-family homes. There are similar plans for San Diego and Sacramento.

The state legislature is trying to allow, on existing single-family properties, the construction “granny flats,” small homes for elderly persons. There are other plans to allow construction of high-rise, high-density housing as can be found in Tokyo and New York City.

High-rise, high-density housing is sometimes called stack-and-pack housing.

A few years ago, a man living in Berkeley protested the construction of high-rise, high-density housing. He claimed that the new housing cast shadows over his garden, leading to a loss of fruits and vegetables. There were law suits over the new construction.

There is a strong movement to prevent California from eliminating zoning for single-family homes. Over the last three years, a nonprofit group called Livable California (www.livablecalifornia.org) has worked tirelessly to prevent the elimination of zoning for single-family homes.

A possible solution to California’s so-called housing crisis is to do nothing.

Expensive homes, especially in coastal Califoria, will prevent people who want to live in California from moving to the Golden State. Moreover, individuals currently living in California may move to another state or country.

Already, businesses — and the jobs associated with these businesses — are looking to relocate from California. Firms like Oracle, Charles Schwab, and Hewlett Packard have announced plans to leave California.

In the last several years, rainfall in California has been far below normal. In 2018 and 2019, wildfires have cost hundreds of lives and destroyed many properties. Who knows when the next major earthquake will damage the state?

The California dream of suburban living, good jobs, and affordable housing is gone.

The time has come for many Californians to call a moving service and get out of California.

California has become Paradise Lost.