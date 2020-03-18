Colman: PARADISE LOST?

By

Let's be honest. These are very depressing times. You hear that one million, two million, four million people will die in the United States. Then you hear that within a month we will have a 20% unemployment rate—that is called a Depression. Education has come to a standstill. We have closed the border between the United States and Canada. Almost all of the stock market's gains since Trump took office are gone. All of the low unemployment, success of our banking, entertainment, sports and manufacturing industries—gone. This was done in less than a month. Education, transportation, grocery shopping and office work has changed due to the crisis. Now this has caused the entertainment industry to changed its operating procedures. Every aspect of our lives is being changed—we are in the middle of a revolution.

PARADISE LOST?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 3/19/20

Just look around.

There is panic buying in stores. Long lines can be found at check-out stands in supermarkets. On the morning of Mar. 18, 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost all of the gains made since Donald Trump became president on Jan. 20, 2017.

Hotels and stores are laying off employees. So are companies that offer cruises. Many restaurants and bars are closed. So are plenty of movie theaters.

On Mar. 16, 2020, The Wall Street Journal carried an article about plans by Hollywood studios to reduce the waiting time between the initial showing of a movie in a theater and the release of a video-streaming version of the same production. Normally, the studios wait 75 days between a film’s original showing in a theater and the offering of a streaming version of the same film. That 75-day interval will be reduced or eliminated.

The federal government is $23 trillion in debt. The Trump administration announced on Mar. 17, 2020, that it wants to add an extra trillion in government spending. The current annual deficit for the federal fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30, 2020, is projected to be $1 trillion, and this $1 trillion deficit does not include the extra $1 trillion in spending announced on Mar. 17.

On Mar. 15, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to zero or near zero.

Trump administration officials are speculating that unemployment in the U.S., if nothing is done by the federal government, will reach 20 percent.

During the depths of the Great Depression in 1932-33, the official unemployment rate stood at 25 percent. In November 1932, America’s voters, by a landslide, elected Franklin D. Roosevelt president, who called for a “New Deal” for the nation. Roosevelt was a Democrat.

Four years earlier, in 1928, Herbert Hoover, a Republican, was elected president by a huge landslide. Roosevelt’s 1932 landslide exceeded Hoover’s 1928 landslide.

In 1928, Hoover received 444 electoral votes, and his opponent, Gov. Al Smith of New York, got 87 electoral votes. In 1932, Roosevelt, then the governor of New York, received 472 electoral votes. Roosevelt’s opponent, Hoover, got 59 electoral votes.

(In 1936, Roosevelt ran for a second term. From 1933 to 1936, unemployment dropped from 25 percent to 17 percent. In the 1936 election, Roosevelt won 46 of the nation’s 48 states.)

So what does America, bedeviled — like the rest of the world — with a pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus do? The disease caused by the virus is called COVID-19.

Perhaps low interest rates and the extra federal spending of $1 trillion will turn the American economy around.

But this much stimulus can bring about inflation. Moreover, an increased national debt may turn the U.S. into an impoverished country like Argentina or Venezuela.

During the Great Depression, which lasted from 1929 to 1940, employment started to increase in 1940 as preparations for a world war escalated.

For America, World War II, which went from 1941 to 1945, ended the Great Depression. By 1944, unemployment fell to 1.2 percent.

Should America fight the corona virus as if the nation were at war? In World War II, the enemies were the Axis Powers: Germany; Japan; and Italy.

In 2020, the corona virus may turn out to be a tougher enemy than the Axis Powers.

There is no guarantee that lower interest rates and more federal spending will end a viral pandemic.