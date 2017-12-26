Colman: PREDICTIONS FOR 2018

By

It is that time of the year—as they use to say on Fox News “Cashin In”, “PREDICTIONS”. What are your predictions for 2018==elections, policies, stock market, even the World Series. Make your comments on the website in the comments section. My prediction: Thanks to the tax relief/jobs bill, high employment, less taxes for real people and better paying jobs, the 2018 elections will be a good one for Republican. The Resistor Democrats, without a plan or a single vote to lower taxes, supporter the Obama belief it would take a generation to end ISUS—Trump did it in a year—how will they explain that to voters? “–In the California legislature, the Democrats will lose their two-thirds supermajority in one or both houses of the legislature. –California will experience a decline in population among residents in the state legally. –Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will be elected governor of California. His election will be helped by the votes of Republicans and independents. With no Republican on the November ballot for Governor, there is no need for any GOP’ers to vote for a Socialist/Democrat By voting for Newsom or Tony Villar (real name) you are promoting higher taxes, bugger government an quicken the end of the Republican Party in California.

PREDICTIONS FOR 2018

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 12/26/17



What will happen in 2018? Here is a list of predictions:

–The Democrats will come within three seats of taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives. If the Democrats put up enough moderate House candidates and enough combat veterans, they will take control of the House.



–In the California legislature, the Democrats will lose their two-thirds supermajority in one or both houses of the legislature.

–California will experience a decline in population among residents in the state legally.

–Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will be elected governor of California. His election will be helped by the votes of Republicans and independents.

–In a statewide ballot proposition, California’s 2017 gasoline tax will be repealed.

–The drought of 2017-2018 will continue, perhaps for three or more years.

–A statewide ballot measure to sell bonds to increase California’s water-storage capacity will pass easily.

–Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan for a high-speed rail connection between Northern and Southern California will die. So will Brown’s plan for water tunnels in the area of the San Joaquin/Sacramento Delta.

–The California Republican party will modify its platform and slowly emerge from its coma. The Republicans will offer huge tax breaks to non-union firms that build new homes.

–California Republicans will offer a $995-a-year health plan that includes dental and vision care. The plans will apply to households with incomes of $60,000 a year or lower. Fees will rise as income levels rise above $60,000. The plan will offer vouchers, good at a clinic or hospital of the patient’s choice. To qualify for the plan, all adult members of households must have jobs. The plan will fail in the state legislature.

–Tax increase in California will be much harder to pass because of the new federal limit on the deduction for state and local taxes. The new limit for 2018 and beyond is $10,000 per year. Under the old system, there was no limit.

–Tolls on San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge will go to $8 per trip.

–The U.S. Supreme Court will rule that mandatory collection of union dues is unconstitutional.

–Vladimir Putin of Russia will be overthrown in a coup



–Efforts to offer citizenship to Dreamers, the children of illegal aliens currently living in America, will fail.

And there is one more prediction: Some of the above predictions will be wrong.