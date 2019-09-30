Colman: PROTECT PRIVATE PROPERTY

By

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 10/1/19

Seventy years ago (October 1, 1949), communists took control of mainland China, which then became known as Red China.

On November 9-10, 1938, there was Kristallnacht (the Night of the Broken Glass) in Germany and Austria. The Nazis burned Jewish synagogues and shops. About 100 Jews were killed.

China, under communism, became a dictatorship. Millions of people, during what was called the Cultural Revolution (1966-69), were forcibly relocated and killed. There was famine.

Nazi Germany, by 1945, ended up persecuting over six million Jews. These Jews lost their homes, their personal property, and, ultimately, their lives.

One of the duties of a free society is to protect private property.

If China and Germany had this kind of protection, these crimes — and the consequent loss of life — presumably would not have occurred.

Socialist doctrine wants government ownership of the means of production and distribution. Socialists wants higher taxes, more control over education, and so-called free healthcare. All of this sounds great until the bill arrives.

Socialism is like giving someone a credit card and letting him spend money on cars, boats, housing, deluxe food, travel, and more. Everything is great until the monthly statement comes.

Socialists are generally opposed to the concept of private property.

America has entered a socialist phase, regardless of which political party controls the White House and Congress.

In 1981, the national debt was $1 trillion. Today, that debt is $22 trillion. In 1837, there was no national debt.

To pay back this debt, these are essentially two remedies. One remedy is to raise taxes. The other remedy is to induce hyperinflation. With hyperinflation, prices rise dramatically, so any debt is more easily paid off. Think of the problem this way: After World War I, the victors (Britain, France, and others) demanded that defeated Germany pay reparations.

When World War I ended in 1918, what cost one German mark cost $1 trillion German marks by 1923. Thus, paying back $1 trillion in reparations was much easier using 1923 German marks than 1918 German marks.

What can we say about the United States? Simple inflation from 1970 to the present time has ruined the value of the dollar. The 1970 dollar is today worth 15 cents.

Raising taxes is easy to understand. However, inflation is a stealthful way to raise taxes. Either way — raising taxes or experiencing inflation — the citizen becomes poorer. In fact, with inflation, Congress or another legislative body does not have to do anything. The rising prices take a person’s wealth away automatically.

Money should be considered private property. When higher taxes or inflation diminishes one’s bank account, a person’s private property has been confiscated.

The time to protect private property — whether it be money, a house, or a place of worship — is now. In America, 2020 is an election year. Be wary of anyone who proposes to attack private property.

At sundown on Sunday, September 29, 2019, Jewish new year (Rosh Hashanah) arrives. On the Jewish calendar, the new year is 5780.

We all wish our Jewish friends, neighbors, and relatives, a happy hew year. We also want to mention to our Jewish associates that a person’s freedom to worship as he wishes is dependent on protecting private property. American Jews, do not need vicious, Nazi-like demons destroying their synagogues, places of work, and lives.

Think about it.