Colman: REPUBLICANS NEED A BIG IDEA

By

Dr. Colman is right—the GOP needs a big idea. On January 19, a few days from now, the National debt limit will have been reached. This is a real opportunity to show the people of the U.S. the really big ideas of the GOP. And an opportunity to keep their promises. The Debt Increase bill could include massive cuts in government spending, the end of racist operations in government agencies and the military and a way to both repeal the $80 billion for the IRS and billions more for the Gestapo like FBI—while cutting positions and people who have violated our laws and used their government positions to rig elections and censor the truth—while promoting misinformation—lies.

REPUBLICANS NEED A BIG IDEA

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 1/16/23

“Double your money.” That was the campaign slogan (roughly translated) by a Japanese prime minister in the 1960’s. The prime minister, Hayato Ikeda, won the next election in Japan.

The prime minister’s idea was a big one.

To win more elections, the Republican Party, in America, needs a big idea.

In an fact-filled speech, Steve Frank, the editor of the California Political Review, said that to win elections Republicans need to campaign more vigorously and knock on more doors of prospective voters.

Frank spoke to a Republican audience that, on January 11, 2023, met in Alamo, California.

In California, the Republican Party has been reduced to a small minority. Republicans do not hold any statewide offices. Moreover, Republican elected officials are a trivial minority in the state legislature.

What the Republicans need is one or more big ideas. Are they capable of doing this?

If one looks at history, Republican presidents have produced many big ideas.

When Theodore Roosevelt was president, work on the Panama Canal started.

Under Dwight Eisenhower, America got the Interstate highway system and the first nuclear-powered submarine, the Nautilus, the most powerful military weapon, at the time, ever developed. From sea, the Nautilus could launch missiles that contained nuclear weapons.

Richard Nixon produced an opening to China.

Ronald Reagan helped preside over the collapse of the Soviet Union.

So what might be the next big idea for a Republican president?

One idea would be to arrange the containment of China. Allies like Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Vietnam could be helpful.

During the administration of President Harry Truman, a Democrat, containment of the Soviet Union was a principal pillar of foreign policy. Under Truman’s secretaries of state, George Marshall and Dean Acheson, America supplied funds to a Europe shattered by World War II. In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was born. The U.S. and its Western European allies agreed that an attack on one NATO member was an attack on all NATO members.

Six nations -– West Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg –- formed, in 1957, a powerful trading block called the Common Market (also known as the European Economic Community). The United States supported the Common Market. Free trade among the six European nations produced an economic vitality that strengthened Western Europe against Soviet mischief.

Another idea for a future Republican president would be to call for vastly increasing the American standard of living. For about a generation, the American standard of living has declined or stayed the same. What $10,000 bought in 1960 is more than $100,000 will buy today.

Since the end of World War II, an inflationary bias has affected the American economy. Republicans can promise that inflation will be no more than one percent per year.

Too many Americans are now having trouble affording shelter, food, and transportation. Like Prime Minister Ikeda of Japan, Republicans, in America, can promise an increased standard of living.

The Democratic Party has been effective at producing big ideas. Franklin Roosevelt gave Americans Social Security and victory in World War II. John Kennedy, in 1961, proposed putting a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth. Lyndon Johnson produced several civil rights bills and pushed Medicare through Congress.

There is no reason that Republicans can’t perform the kinds of ideas developed by Democrats.

Cutting back on excessive taxation, burdensome regulations, and overspending should encourage a new American entrepreneurial spirit, a spirit that creates new jobs, new products, and new services. Look at the relatively recent endeavors of such entrepreneurs as Steve Jobs (Apple), Bill Gates (Microsoft), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook).

Republicans, as indicated previously, ought to call for an annual inflation rate that is no more than one percent per year. On Jan. 12, 2023, the federal government reported an annual inflation rate of 6.5 percent from January to December 2022.

Under an essentially free-market system, American innovators developed the telegraph, the telephone, the airplane, the photocopy machine, polio vaccine, and much more.

America is the only nation to put men on the moon. In recent decades, Silicon Valley, in Northern California, developed products that changed the world. Think of the smart phone.

Republicans need to embrace economic freedom and liberate individuals from excessive government control. Now, that would be a big idea.