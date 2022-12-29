Colman: RUN, RON, RUN

By

The time has come to make a decision who to support for the Republican nomination for President. Should It be Trump, DeSantis, Pompeo, Pence or Romney to take on Biden? Do we need a really new face—or an experienced face? Should Senator Tim Scott go for it—or should he wait? I believe we need to narrow down the field as quickly as possible and coalesce around one candidate. It will take a massive effort to defeat Biden, the media, the universities and the billionaires like Soros, Zuckerberg and the likes of Sam Bankman-Fried to take back America from the Socialist/totalitarians. Add your comments to the blog section of this article. Give a reason for your candidate and what you think it will take to win the White House in 2024.

RUN, RON, RUN

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/30/22

An eccentric musical genius helped compose a song that could serve as the theme music for a presidential campaign.

The campaign would be for Gov. Ron DeSantis, the twice-elected governor of Florida and a Republican.

The musical genius was Phil Spector, who helped write the song, “Da Doo Ron Ron,” a 1963 hit tune sung by The Crystals.

Change the lyrics a bit, and you could transform Spector’s song into: “Yes, Do Run, Ron.”

In the 1960’s and beyond, Spector, as a music producer and song writer, had many other hits.

In 2009, Spector was convicted of murdering a woman in California. Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life. He was put in a California prison. In January 2021, Spector died. He was 81 years old.

DeSantis would be, philosophically, very similar to former president Donald Trump. But DeSantis does not carry Trump’s baggage like rudeness, pending law suits, criminal investigations, and recommendations for several criminal indictments.

DeSantis, 44, graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School. In 2004, he served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy. According to Wikipedia, “he was deployed to Iraq in 2007.”

In 2012, DeSantis was elected to Congress; he was re-elected in 2014 and 2016.

In 2018, DeSantis ran a successful campaign for governor of Florida. He was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2022.

If DeSantis decided to run for the Republican nomination for president for the 2024 election, he would have competition. One competitor would be Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for president for the same election. Other competitors might appear in the future.

DeSantis is a very conservative politician. He opposes abortion. He, as governor, has signed legislation limiting what public-school educators in Florida can say about homosexual behavior.

There is no guarantee that DeSantis could win a presidential election. However, if his opponent for President were Joe Biden, DeSantis’s chances would be enhanced because Biden, in 2024, would be 82 years old. If Biden finished his second term, he would be 86.

If Biden decided not to seek re-election, the Democratic Party would have several formidable candidates to seek the presidency. Two such candidates would be Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Gina Raimondo, twice elected as governor of Rhode Island and now serving as Biden’s secretary of commerce.

Both Klobuchar and Raimondo are centrist Democrats. They are not identified with the so-called progressive wing of the Democratic Party, a group that includes Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswomen from New York City.

DeSantis, if a presidential candidate, could presumably win states in the Bible Belt, a group of states that goes from Virginia, to Florida, to Texas, to Kansas, and back to Virginia. DeSantis would be a formidable candidate in some Rocky Mountain states such as Utah, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

But winning in these regions, the Bible Belt and the Rocky Mountain area, might not produce enough electoral votes to win the election. Democrats would presumably have an advantage in such states (or areas) as New York, New Jersey, Maryland, New England, Illinois, California, Oregon, and Washington State. Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Minnesota could be Democratic states in 2024. So could Colorado.

If the American economy were preforming well, crime were low, and illegal immigration were slowed or stopped, the Democratic candidate, whoever he or she is, might easily be elected in 2024. However, if inflation and unemployment are high, crime is rampant, and thousands of illegal aliens are entering the United States, then the Republican candidate might be able to win.

DeSantis might not be a great presidential candidate. He tends to be boring on the stump. He lacks the amiability of Ronald Reagan or the popularity of Dwight Eisenhower, a World War II hero. DeSantis’s conservative social views might hurt him with Democrats, independents, and some moderate Republicans.

Whatever happens in the 2024 presidential sweepstakes, DeSantis’s voters could still sing something like “Do Run, Ron.”