Colman: SAVING CALIFORNIA’S REPUBLICAN PARTY

SAVING CALIFORNIA’S REPUBLICAN PARTY

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 9/6/19

The current California Republican Party has just about disappeared.

The Golden State’s Republicans need new thinking and new ideas.

Currently, California Democrats hold supermajorities in both houses of the California State Legislature.

In the State Assembly, there are 61 Democrats and 18 Republicans. There is one vacancy. The Assembly has a total of 80 seats.

The State Senate has 29 Democrats and 11 Republicans. The Senate has a total of 40 seats.

Since 1970, except for one period (1995 to 1996), the Democrats have had control of the Assembly.

The State Senate, since 1970, has been under Democratic control.

California Republicans needs to think like the “Big Data” firms in Silicon Valley, such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Intel, Oracle, and others.

What the Republicans need to do is become a Cyberparty. What does this mean?

Before Silicon Valley became so economically dominant, examples of big firms in the United States were Exxon, Chevron, AT&T, General Motors, Proctor and Gamble, Coca Cola, and others.

With entrepreneurial verve, Silicon Valley transformed not only California — and the rest of the United States — but also the rest of the world.

If the Republicans can become a Cyberparty, perhaps they can start winning plenty of seats in the State Legislature.

A Cyberparty would use such technologies as robots, computers, and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the political map.

California Republicans should embrace Silicon Valley and become a modern, efficient political entity.

California has 235,000 employees. Many of these employees have to be paid pensions. Current estimates show that California’s unfunded pension obligations range from $300 billion to $1.5 trillion.

With cybertechnology, California might be able to operate with fewer employees and pay bigger salaries to the remaining employees. Unfunded pension debts could fall. By employing cybertechnology, California Republicans could set an example for political systems all over the world.

To do better politically in California, a Republican Cyberparty should focus on the future. The party could bring about a new and larger prosperity.

Also, traditional Republican philosophy supports the kind of entrepreneurialism that Silicon Valley embodies. Republicans support individual freedom. Is there a better example of individual freedom than the entrepreneur?

To help matters, California Republicans should stay away from such controversial issues as abortion and same-sex marriage. If someone were to ask why Republicans should shun such controversial social issues, the reply can be: “Let individuals, not government, decide such matters.”

If the Republican do not become a Cyberparty, there is always the possibility that the Democrats will steal the idea of cyberpolitics and use the

Just think how much more effective former Vice President Joe Biden’s current Democratic presidential campaign would be if Biden said that he would, if elected president, put the United States on a strong cyber course and, hence, produce long-term prosperity.