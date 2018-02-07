Colman: SB 827 Ends Need for City Councils—State to Control Land Use in Cities

By

OPPOSITION DEVELOPS TO STATE LAND GRAB

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 2/8/18



An opposition movement to a land grab by the State of California has emerged.

On Feb. 3, 2018, a group of land-grab opponents met in San Francisco to express their alarm over California State Senate Bill 827, which, if enacted, would give the State of California control over a local community’s use of its land.

Senate Bill 827 (SB 827) is being sponsored by State Senate Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco. The co-sponsor is State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley).

SB 827 would remove a local community’s restrictions on the building of high-rise, high-density housing within half-mile of a train station and one-quarter mile of a frequently-used bus route. Structures as high as 85 feet would be permitted.

SB 827 would not allow parking at the proposed housing.

In effect, the State of California would take control over certain sections of local communities, eliminating local sovereignty.

The question can be asked: Who benefits from SB 827? The bill is backed by real estate developers and technology companies.

The chief executive officers of Salesforce, Twitter, Lyft, and Mozella, on Jan. 24, 2018, signed a letter supporting the legislation.

Representatives of Facebook and Google did not sign the letter. However, a Facebook spokesman said Facebook supports SB 827.

According to an editorial in the Berkeley Daily Planet (Jan. 6, 2018), Senator Wiener, in his 2014 election campaign, received 41 percent of his campaign contributions from such interests as “real estate, real-estate law, architects, interior design, [and] building trades.” Another nine percent of Wiener’s contributions came from “tech/tech attorneys.”

Additional residential construction in local communities puts pressure on school enrollment, water use, traffic conditions, police services, and fire services. Such construction limits the amount of open space a given community would have.

At the Feb. 3, 2018, meeting of opponents of SB 827, there were about 20 participants, virtually all of whom expressed strong opposition to the legislation.

The opponents plan to meet again on Feb. 17, 2018.