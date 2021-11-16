Colman: SCHOOL DAZE

By

I usually agree with all that my good friend Dr. Colman writes. He has a real understanding of government, economics and the way the world works. But in this article there is one very important concept he uses that is wrong and does not exist. He uses the term “public education”. Many decades ago we had public education in California, That ended in the 1970’s with the passage of the Rodda Act, which turned the schools over to the unions—mandated teachers either pay a bribe to a union or they could not work. Since then a combination or radical, baby and freedom killing organizations in conjunction with the unions took over schools—no principal or staff member above that is allowed to hold a job unless they are loyal to the unions ad radicalization of students. We no longer have public education, where parents and teachers run the district. We now have government education where unions, along with Planned Parenthood Progressives, BLM and other hate groups control the campuses. Add to this the child abuse of Guv Nuisance forcing kids to be jabbed, forcing them to wear worthless diapers on their faces six hours a day—all in the effort to train kids to learn government not parents, themselves or society makes the rules, the dictator in Sacramento does. Dr. Colman, we have government schools, we do not have public schools.

SCHOOL DAZE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/17/21

School “daze” (meaning a time of bewilderment) are replacing school days.

Public education in America — from kindergarten to 12th grade — needs a shake up.

Decades ago, the public school system in America was the envy of the world. Some people would say that America’s public schools were the backbone of a healthy democracy.

In the past, not every country had compulsory education for children. America was different, offering all pupils a public education.

Then, about 40 to 50 years ago, the federal government became heavily involved in public education. At first, the federal government offered money to so-called underperforming schools. Then came the other aspect of federal-government funding: government control.

Beginning in the 1970’s, the federal government began to call for “affirmative action,” meaning that school districts had to recruit pupils who come from underrepresented parts of society. Affirmative action takes an individual’s race, sex, or religion into consideration.

Also, in the 1970’s, teachers unions started to become powerful, and today they remain powerful, especially in financing campaigns for Democrats.

But the public school system, about 30 years ago, began to fail. Governments — federal, regional, and local — started to impose regulations. Over the last 10 years, regulations have become more and more onerous.

Today, the public schools are told how to teach history. They are also abandoning mathematics classes or making them easier.

In certain school districts, “diversity coordinators” are being hired. These coordinators are supposed to assure that a given school district has the “correct” balance of different ethnic groups, especially certain minority groups.

Lowell High School, a public school in San Francisco, is an example. Until recently, admission to Lowell was on the basis of merit. Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, admission to Lowell was made by lottery, not talent.

Not surprisingly, three members of the San Francisco school board, the board which canceled Lowell’s talent-based admissions, are the targets of a recall campaign.

Lowell is not alone. Public high schools like Stuyvesant High School in New York City, is under pressure to use a lottery system for admissions. The Boston Latin School, a public high school in Massachusetts, is under the same pressures as Stuyvesant.

What happens if talent is not a criterion for admission to a public high school? Similarly, what happens if a public school eliminates “tracking,” the plan to group pupils according to ability, intelligence, or achievement levels? Tracking puts pupils into different school classes such as classes in science, mathematics, and English.

The answers are economic decline in America.

In today’s global economy, the United States has to complete with such nations as China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and other countries. Lack of talented minds means that America’s competitors will have an edge.

Talented individuals are needed in such areas as artificial intelligence (AI), high-powered computing (like quantum computing), agricultural productivity, industrial productivity, the development of electric vehicles, and data management (as is done by such companies as Google and Apple).

The Nov. 2, 2021, race for governor in Virginia showed that education is a major issue with voters. For over a decade, Virginia has been electing Democratic governors. This time, a Republican, Glenn Youngkin, won the race for governor. One of Youngkin’s campaign planks was keeping parents involved in their children’s education.

Youngkin beat out a Democrat, Terry McAuliffe, who had strong support from teachers’ unions. McAuliffe, in a debate with Youngkin, opposed parental involvement in public-school education. Campaigning for McAuliffe was Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers and a strong supporter of teacher unionization.

Among American voters, the tide is shifting away from Democrats and their supporters belonging to teachers’ unions.

Now, more than ever, Americans are supporting charter schools, public schools that give parents a choice between traditional public schools and charter schools. Charter schools are tuition-free public schools and are run by independent school districts.

It’s time that Americans woke up and demanded changes — such as more competition — among public schools.

Failure to mend America’s educational problems will mean that American jobs will be lost and that America’s competitive edge, where it exists, will be destroyed.

America needs to have meaningful school days, not the present system of school daze.