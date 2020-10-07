Colman: SCRAM! A MEMO TO CALIFORNIA FIRMS

By

High taxes and going higher, schools being used as indoctrination centers. The State, by policy, uses brownouts and blackouts to control the population. Criminals are allowed on the streets and honest people are in a lockdown, having lost their jobs and future. Government is buying hotels to house the homeless and illegal aliens ar allowed to be on commissions and boards, lie about their immigration status, yet given law licenses. California has massive deficits the Feds under Trump will not bail out—and the train to nowhere eats up billions of tax dollars each year as the State has declared the place with the worst roads in America, "Democrats Assemblyman Rob Bonta has a bill to tax people for ten years AFTER they leave the State. Did you leave California in 2015—you can owe massive amounts of taxes—you will have to go to court to save your retirement from the hands of California Democrats. Yes, it is time to scram, while you are allowed to. The Democrats could put an exit fee on families and businesses that leave the State—go now before you are economically destroyed by California.

SCRAM! A MEMO TO CALIFORNIA FIRMS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/8/20

Just when California’s business climate seemed that it couldn’t get any worse — it did!

Each year, California’s businesses — and the jobs that are associated with these firms — have to fight harder and harder to survive.

Recently, two egregious pieces of legislation may have sealed California’s doom.

One act, Senate Bill 1383, was recently signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383), which takes affect on Jan. 1, 2021, expands California’s already generous leave policies. The bill, named the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), gives employees 12 weeks of job-protected leave to firms with as few as five employees.

According to the National Law Forum, the job-protection legislation states, “Employees of most small employers will be eligible for leaves of absence: (1) for the birth of a child; (2) for adoption or foster care placement of a child; (3) to care for a seriously ill family member; and/or (4) to care for the employee’s own serious health condition.”

According to the National Law Forum, “In addition to significantly increasing the number of employers to which the CFRA applies, SB 1383 also expands the definition of a ‘seriously ill family member’ to include grandparents, grandchildren and siblings.”

A second act, according to a Fox Business News report dated Sept. 30, 2020, states that, “Hundreds of California-based corporations must have directors from racial or sexual minorities on their boards under a first in the nation bill signed Wednesday [Sept. 30, 2020] by Gov. Gavin Newsom.” A conservative

According to the Fox report, “The diversity legislation is similar to a 2018 measure that required boardrooms to have at least on female director by 2019.”

The CFRA places a burden on small firms which may not — or do not — have the financial resources to grant up to 12 weeks of family-protected leave. If a crucial employee is absent, the firm will, if possible, try to find a replacement worker. If a firm is under a deadline to produce a service or product, the firm may not be able to meet the deadline and possibly incur a law suit.

The law requiring boardroom diversity applies to individuals who are black, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian, Alaska Native, gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender.

Diversity can mean more than race or sexual orientation. There can be diversity of philosophy, opinion, and religion. The diversity law says nothing about Jews, Mormons, or Irish Catholics. Nor does that law cover such ancestries as Polish, Arab, Russian, or Greek.

Years ago, certain firms refused to hire Jews. That era may be over. The America of today allowed the body of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, 2020, to lie in state in the nation’s capitol. Ginsburg became the first Jewish person to have such an honor.

When there is true competition in an economy, laws covering family leave and diversity can and should be set by the employer and his employees. For example, if Facebook is granting family leave and Google is not, Google may have to change its policies to prevent Google employees from defecting to Facebook.

Similarly, if a firm refuses to hire women or Jews, that firm may find that its profit margins are lower than those of competing firms.

Any employer who runs a firm with 25 or fewer employees knows that hiring competent, honest, and reliable workers is difficult. Why would such an employer want to discriminate?

Businesses themselves, not government, know what kinds of employees are

If California continues to regulate — really overregulate — businesses, these firms will find other states or other nations in which to operate.

Currently, California’s message to business is: “Scram!”

Government ought to stay out of such matters as family leave and so-called diversity issues.