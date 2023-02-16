Colman: SPOILED BRATS

By

Dr. Colman is right; Congresswoman Greene should not have heckled the demented Joe Biden during the State of the Union address. It is wrong to abuse the demented and the sick. No one believes that Biden understood what he was reading from the teleprompter. In fact, his speech had more lies in it that a George Santos resume. It was elder abuse for “Dr.” Jill Biden to allow the presentation to happen. If was obvious that he did not understand about the illegal alien invasion—he did not mention it. He forgot about his financial relationship to the Communist Chinese Party. Worse he claimed he had cut the deficit by $1.7 trillion—and his policies were going to cut another $2 trillion from the national debt—yet he was begging for a debt increase. Even rudimentary math fails him. We have a man with the power of starting a nuclear war than can not answer simple questions—which is why he hides from the press and the public—hiding behind press releases and teleprompters. He needs help, not the spoiled brats that are using him to destroy what is left of America.

SPOILED BRATS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 2/17/23

There are too many spoiled brats in American government.

Some spoiled brats act like teenagers at a high school football game. Here are two examples from the House of Representatives: Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Florida) and George Santos (R-New York). If these spoiled brats don’t like the way government is operating, they should resign.

Greene heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech on Feb. 7, 2023. Greene should have simply walked out of the room if she was so unhappy. One can envision the television commercials the Democrats will make for the 2024 election. There will be videos of Greene making a fool of herself.

On the Democratic side, there is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), a New York congresswoman, and a squad of Congresspersons who think like her. AOC claims that all the government has to do to solve its financial problems is print more money. AOC may not be aware that printing excess money induces inflation.

Biden’s Feb. 7 speech was nothing more than a campaign call for his re-election in 2024. On subjects that deserve serious consideration –- like Social Security and Medicare -– Biden should have called for a bipartisan commission to review Social Security’s and Medicare’s coming insolvency. Instead, Biden used these two programs to act like a demagogue, calling opponents of these programs irresponsible.

Presidents, senators, and House members are hired to make tough decisions. These officials are betraying the trust of the American people.

The Democrats’ main problem is spending too much money. The Republicans are no different. Between 1981 and today the national debt went from $1 trillion to $31 trillion. The debt is financed by borrowing money from Americans and foreigners. The borrowers expect to be paid back.

In the early days of the American republic, Benjamin Franklin warned of the dangers of debt. Eventually, borrowed money has to be re-paid. Is anyone aware of Franklin’s warning?

Currently, Democrats are trying to show “compassion” by offering new social programs in such areas as child care, pre-school, and family leave. Where is the money for such programs?

The Republicans, instead of dealing with financial problems, call for political repression. Many Republicans are arguing for bans on abortion, prohibition of same-sex marriage, and a 30 percent national sales tax.

A 30 percent national sales tax would make a $50,000 car cost $65,000. In California, where the sales tax is about 10 percent in many jurisdictions, the total price of that $50,000 vehicle would be $70,000.

What could be said about gasoline? If the federal sales tax is 30 percent and the state sales tax is 10 percent, then gasoline, now selling for $5.00 a gallon, would cost $7.00 per gallon.

In 1835, when Andrew Jackson was president, there was no national debt.

In 1995, according to The Wall Street Journal of Feb. 15, 2023, American debt held by the public as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) was about 48 percent. Today, that debt is 100 percent of GDP. GDP is a measure of the nation’s total output of goods and services.

Americans can keep in borrowing until there is a day of reckoning. When that day arrives, Americans and others will no longer be willing to lend the federal government money. The stock market could crash. Government spending would have to be cut, or taxes would have to be raised. Specifically, popular government programs like Social Security and Medicare would have to be reduced or abolished.

Inflation is debtors’ paradise. If prices doubled immediately, the $31 trillion nation debt would be halved, becoming $15.5 trillion instead of $31 trillion. America could inflate its debt away.

The current debt situation is analogous to a person using a credit card to buy things he cannot afford. A problem arises when the credit-card bill arrives. If the borrower cannot pay, bankruptcy may be the only alternative.

Wake up, America! If the nation continues to ignore its debt, the U.S. could end up like the Weimer Republic in Germany. Weimar went from 1919 to 1933. During Weimar’s existence, what cost one German mark in 1919 cost one trillion marks in 1923. Ten years later (in 1933), Adolf Hitler came to power. Does America want a Hitler?

The time for the American government to act is now. Failure to act will mean hard times for Americans.