Colman: STATE LAND GRAB AND OVERWEENING GOVERNMENT DEFEATED — FOR NOW

SB 827, the effort to give the State the right to zone and permit housing in your community, end parking spaces at new homes and apartments, is dead…for the moment. As we know, this can be brought up at the last hour of session, amended into a bill or be used to replace a shell bill, pass, before the sun rises and no one will know.

STATE LAND GRAB AND OVERWEENING GOVERNMENT DEFEATED — FOR NOW

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 4/23/18



Powerful special interests in California were handed a severe defeat on April 17, 2018, when a committee of the California State Senate rejected a bill that would have permitted the State of California to grab control of land in a local community.

Senate Bill 827 (SB 827) failed when the senate’s Transportation and Housing Committee would not approve legislation to force local communities to build high-rise, high-density housing in transit-rich areas. Of the committee’s 13 members, only four voted for SB 827.

Specifically, SB 827 would have given the state control of a local community’s land within one-quarter mile of a frequently-used bus route or one-half mile of a train station.

Opponents of SB 827 warned that passage of the bill would “Manhattanize” much of California.

Supporters of SB 827 include real-estate developers, banks, insurance companies, architects, and interior designers.

SB 827’s sponsor was State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The co-sponsor was State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley).

Supporters of SB 827 argue that the bill’s defeat in committee may only be temporary. Parliamentary procedures in legislative bodies are complex, and the original version or a revised version of SB 827 may pass in the future.

In 2017, Senate Bill 35, legislation that allowed expedited construction of so-called affordable housing statewide, passed both houses of the state legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in September of that year.

Some individuals in California (and elsewhere) want to kill suburbia. These individuals claim to be in favor of more so-called affordable housing, which generally means state-mandated construction of skyscraper-type, Manhattan housing (often called stack-and-pack housing).

Why should government — at any level — deprive a citizen of his right to live in a place where he can have a home, in suburbia, with a garden, a lawn, and perhaps a swimming pool? Whatever happened to local control?

Over the last 100 years, government has attempted to take control over the lives and property of Americans.

In 1913, the United States, by Constitutional amendment, got the federal income tax and the Federal Reserve Board (or Fed).

The Fed has to power to set interest rates and create or destroy the money supply. The money supply is generally defined as the amount of money in people’s pockets and bank accounts. By printing more money, the Fed puts more funds into circulation, resulting in more demand for borrowing funds for such purchases as housing and cars. As demand expands, prices go up.

The Fed can also decrease the money supply — as happened during the Great Depression (1929-1940). When money for borrowing purposes is not available, business and individuals do not buy houses and cars. The result is higher unemployment.

In 1935, during the administration of President Franklin Roosevelt, the federal government gave Americans Social Security, a program to offer extra income to elderly 65. Social Security is financed by a tax on the wages of employed individuals. Today, a worker earning $100,000 a year has to pay $6,200 into a Social Security fund. The worker’s boss has to pay an additional $6,200 into Social Security. Thus, hiring a worker adds — just for Social Security purposes — $12,400 to the base pay of $100,000.

In 1965, Congress passed and President Lyndon Johnson signed legislation giving health benefits to citizens over age 65. The legislation established Medicare, a program that provides hospital and physician care to the elderly.

In 2010, Congress passed and President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare), giving health benefits to all Americans.

In California, SB 827 is just another example of overweening government — government trying to provide more benefits to more people.

While California does have a shortage of affordable housing, the solution is not to have the state require local communities to construct more stack-and-pack housing.

The solution is to let the market work.

If the market is allowed to work, people who cannot afford to live in California will move to less expensive locations. Employers who cannot afford California’s taxes and regulations will also leave. Jobs will go elsewhere.

Currently, California has 40 million people. If 20 million of those 40 million left the state, there presumably would be no need for SB 827.