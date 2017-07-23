Colman: STAY FOOLISH

By

STAY FOOLISH

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 7/20/17



That great entrepreneur, Steve Jobs, told Stanford University students, in a 2005 commencement speech, to “stay hungry; stay foolish.”



No one can stay young. But some entities can always stay foolish.



And staying foolish is what is going on with many of the people who govern and live in California.



California now has 39 million people. Compare that number with all of Canada, which has 36.5 million people.



Is there something wrong with California? The answer is “yes.”



No longer is California the fun and exotic place of that period from 1946 to 1975. During that interval, California was known for a great climate, plenty of room, reasonably priced housing, surfing, golf, Hollywood, hippies, drugs, psychedelic music, topless bars, and more.



San Francisco alone had unique neighborhoods like North Beach, Chinatown, Haight-Ashbury, and Fisherman’s Wharf.



Traffic was tolerable. Parking in most places, was not exorbitant.



Today’s California is different — very different.



A suburban home on an acre of land that cost $25,000 in a decent neighborhood in 1960 now sells for $2 million or more.



From 2011 to 2015, California had a four-year drought. Water-rationing was put into effect in many cities.

Currently, California has the highest sales tax in the nation, the top bracket for the state’s personal income tax (13.3 percent), the nation’s highest gasoline tax, and the highest paid state legislature in the nation.



To state workers, there are unfunded pension liabilities. No one is sure how big the liabilities are. Dan Walters, the long-time respected columnist for the Sacramento Bee, has estimated that the liabilities are between $500 billion and $1 trillion. In May, Walters retired from the Bee and now writes his column for <www.calmatters.org>.



So what should California do? The answer is simple: absolutely nothing.



The high housing prices, the ridiculous taxes, and the overcrowded environment will force people to move and live elsewhere.



Why stay in California if there are affordable housing and employment opportunities in places like Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina?



California is losing its soul. It used to be fun to get up in the morning, take a walk, drive to work, and come home at night to a quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Now, freeways are jammed.



Public transportation is dangerous. BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) is experiencing crime and filth. In April and June 2017, marauding youths beat and robbed BART passengers. Homeless people live inside the train stations.



In the period from 1920 to 1970, New York City and New York State went through what California is experiencing now. Robert Moses, an unelected, but powerful, bureaucrat built roads, bridges, and tunnels all over New York City’s five boroughs and in other parts of the state. Moses also created parks. What Moses didn’t do was build public-transportation systems to supplement his other projects.



For years, Moses got whatever he wanted until residents got tired of his arrogant ways and elected officials fired him.



In 1975, New York City went broke. A special committee called the Municipal Assistance Corporation, sometime called Bag Mac, took over the city’s operations and ran things in a manner similar to a military junta.



California, was enjoyable for many years. It’s too bad the party had to end.