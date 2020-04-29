Colman: SUBSIDIZE BIG OIL COMPANIES

By

SUBSIDIZE BIG OIL COMPANIES

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 4/29/20

Does anyone like big oil companies? Perhaps a few people do. But not many.

But when it comes to cars, the typical American seems to love them. Do ks, oil prices have plummeted. What should America do?

On Oct. 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel. That date was also Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) and the holiest day on the Hebrew calendar. At first, Israel did not do well in the Yom Kippur war. After about three weeks, Israel these people ever realize that the gasoline in their cars comes from petroleum refined by big oil companies?

Right now, America is the world’s leading oil producer. Other such producers, like Saudi Arabia and Russia, are behind the U.S.

Petroleum is a strategic resource. Without petroleum, America would simultaneously have a depression and massive inflation.

In recent week

started to win the war. At the time, the United States shipped massive amounts of military aid to Israel.

Muslim nations, like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran embargoed oil shipments to the U.S. or raised prices astronomically. Presumably, these Arab nations with petroleum wanted to show solidarity with their Muslim brothers in Egypt and Syria.

From October 1973 to March 1974, long lines for gasoline formed at American service stations. The price of gasoline skyrocketed. The U.S. seemed dependent on Arab oil.

Now, some 47 years later, things have turned around. America is no longer dependent on Arab oil.

America should use its petroleum advantage wisely. To ensure that the nation is never dependent on imported oil, America needs to take some actions that contradict free-market economics.

One action for America is never to be dependent on Arab oil. Arab oil producers need the money from selling oil, but Arab oil producers are not rational. Is there anyone anywhere who can cite an Arab country that has, in the Anglo-American sense, political stability? Nations like Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia are notorious for political instability.

To protect America’s national security, the American government should fix the price of domestic oil.

On Apr. 28, 2020, Texas oil prices, according to The Wall Street Journal, dropped to $10.24 a barrel and then went up to $13.46 a barrel.

The problem with this cheap oil is that a price of less than about $80 a barrel brings about the closure of certain American oil fields.

Shale oil, a special kind oil that carries a high cost of production, can run from $25 to $95 per barrel in the U.S. For the sake of discussion, a price of $80 per barrel seems reasonable.

If the U.S. government fixed the price of oil at $80 per barrel, gasoline buyers might find that a gallon of gasoline could cost $5 to $8 (or more) a gallon. Americans would rebel at such high prices.

However, the U.S. government could subsidize oil companies so that retail gasoline would sell for between $2 and $3 a gallon retail.

A government-fixed price of $80 a barrel, would produce a domestic oil surplus, and places would have to be found to store all of the extra oil. Special storage tanks would have to be built.

Perhaps very few elected officials, especially at the federal level, would want to vote for a subsidy for big oil companies. But wouldn’t that subsidy give Americans peace of mind — peace of mind that comes from not being dependent on Arab oil producers?

Subsidizing big oil companies is not consistent with free-market economics. But free-market ideology would have to be set aside to assure Americans that no foreign nation could threaten America’s national security by refusing to sell oil to the United States.