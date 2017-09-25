Colman: TAX REFORM MIGHT HURT California–Help America

By

Richard Colman is right—real tax reform from Washington is going to harm California. On the other hand the current tax rules, harm States like Nebraska, Texas and Florida. California has the highest State income and corporate taxes in the nation. Should Trump have his way, State taxes will no longer be deductible. So, instead of Texas, subsidizing the Socialists in Sacramento, the people of California will be hit in the face with the reality of how much State government is costing us. “According to The New York Times (September 22, 2017), the tax deduction for mortgage interest could be lowered. “The Tax Foundation,” the Times reported, “has offered a proposal to lower the cap on mortgage on deductions to $500,000 from $1 million.” In Orinda, a decent home could easily cost $1.5 million (or $2 million or more). If a buyer makes a down payment of 20 percent of $1.5 million ($300,000) and takes out a loan of $1 million, the mortgage interest in the early years of the loan would be tax deductible for a tax payer who itemizes his tax return.” Think ending this subsidizing of corrupt, socialist Sacramento is unfair—then what is fair about asking a farmer in Iowa to subsidize a Hollywood millionaire or Silicon Valley whiz?

TAX REFORM MIGHT HURT

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 9/26/17



Upper income people are under attack.

In California, an expensive place to reside, the attack might bring strong economic pain.

The federal government has proposals that could bring higher taxes to individuals earning $150,000 to $300,000 (or more) per year.

As an example, this article will use the Orinda, California, where this correspondent lives. Orinda is a upper-income suburb 15-miles east of San Francisco.

According to the website, Household Income Data, Orinda had a median household income of $165,103 in 2015. This means that half of all Orinda households had an income higher than $165,103, and half had a lower income.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reports that in 2016 the median household income in the United States was $59,039.

At the federal level, Orindans could face some economic blows if the tax-reform plan of the Trump administration passes Congress.

According to The New York Times (September 22, 2017), the tax deduction for mortgage interest could be lowered. “The Tax Foundation,” the Times reported, “has offered a proposal to lower the cap on mortgage on deductions to $500,000 from $1 million.”

In Orinda, a decent home could easily cost $1.5 million (or $2 million or more). If a buyer makes a down payment of 20 percent of $1.5 million ($300,000) and takes out a loan of $1 million, the mortgage interest in the early years of the loan would be tax deductible for a tax payer who itemizes his tax return.

The website, (www.interestrate.com), says that a 30-year fixed-rate loan of $1,000,000 loan at 4 percent would have a monthly payment of $4,800. Over one year, the payments would be $58,000. In the early years of the mortgage, a high proportion of that $58,000 would be tax deductible. (These figures are slightly rounded.)

Thus, limiting or eliminating the mortgage-interest deduction could mean higher tax payments to the federal government. Under the worst case, that approximately $58,000 of tax-deductible interest would disappear.

Under current federal tax law, state and local taxes are deductible for a person who itemizes. According to the Times article, “The [state and local] deduction is on the chopping block under virtually all Republican proposals. It obviously hits high-tax states the hardest, which tends to be Democratic strongholds like New York and California.”

This reporter contacted Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), who represents Orinda and nearby cities in the House of Representatives. DeSaulnier was asked directly if he supports the deduction for state and local taxes. DeSaulnier did not reply within three weeks of being contacted.

In the area of capital gains (the profit or loss on the sale of an asset like a stock), the current statutory rate is 20 percent. This percentage does not count a surcharge of 3.8 percent for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

For high-income individuals, the top statutory income-tax rate is 39.6 percent. Thus, income from capital gains — for those with higher incomes — generally pay a lower tax on money earned by money than money earned as wages.

If one examines the Trump administrations plan’s, special tax breaks for mortgage interest, state and local taxes, and capital-gains income could be in jeopardy. Of course, the Trump administration could lower overall tax rates, but such a plan would have to pass Congress. And no one can predict what Congress would do on matters involving taxes.

If upper income individuals, especially those living in California, are looking for tax breaks from the Trump administration, these individuals might be very disappointed.