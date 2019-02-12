Colman: TAXES AND HOUSING BEDEVIL CALIFORNIA

By

High taxes and bad regulations cause high prices for housing. High housing prices force the middle class out of the State, while the rich leave to save tax dollars. That means the productive people are leaving—leaving behind the ultra rich, the poor and the illegal aliens. Again, this harms revenues and real job creation. “ Former California Governor Jerry Brown, who left office on Jan. 7, 2019, said just before he departed as governor that the state’s cities face “fiscal oblivion” unless pension plans for public employees are brought under control. The liability for unfunded public-employee pensions is estimated to be between $250 billion and $1 trillion. Some estimates go as high as $1.5 trillion. One prominent American suggested in February 2019 that people who are unhappy with a state’s economy should ” . . . go to another state.” That American is Donald Trump, president of the United States. Texas and Tennessee are appreciative of the efforts of Sacramento Democrat to bring them new, productive families and businesses. Still the cost of housing goes up and more leave the State.

TAXES AND HOUSING BEDEVIL CALIFORNIA

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 2/19/19



California’s is threatened by high taxes and a housing shortage.

Many of the state’s taxes are the highest in the nation. A decent home in coastal California can cost $1.5 million to $2.0 million (or more). A home that cost $24,000 in 1960 can have a value of $2.4 million today. That is an increase of 1,000 times.

California has a nation’s highest sales tax, the nation’s first or second highest gasoline tax, and the highest top bracket for any state’s income tax (13.3 percent).

Former California Governor Jerry Brown, who left office on Jan. 7, 2019, said just before he departed as governor that the state’s cities face “fiscal oblivion” unless pension plans for public employees are brought under control. The liability for unfunded public-employee pensions is estimated to be between $250 billion and $1 trillion. Some estimates go as high as $1.5 trillion.

One prominent American suggested in February 2019 that people who are unhappy with a state’s economy should ” . . . go to another state.” That American is Donald Trump, president of the United States.

For many years, the State of California — as well as regional governmental agencies — has been usurping local communities’ control over land use.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has established the Housing Element, which tells local communities how much extra housing a given community must build.

Accompanying the Housing Element is the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) dictating how much of a community’s new housing must be set aside for “very low-income” and “low-income” people.

RHNA contradicts the California Constitution. In 1950, California’s voters passed Article 34 of the state’s constitution.

Article 34 states: “No low rent housing project shall hereafter be developed, constructed, or acquired in any manner by any state public body until, a majority of the qualified electors of the city, town or county … approve such project by voting in favor thereof at an election to be held for that purpose, or at any general or special election.”

Article 34 is still part of the state’s Constitution although in recent years efforts have been made to repeal the article.

RHNA puts pressure on certain public school districts. An example is Orinda, California, a suburban community 15 miles east of San Francisco. Orinda’s public school have a reputation for excellence. However, that reputation could be jeopardized if the Orinda school district has to accommodate extra pupils.

According to the Educational Foundation of Orinda (EFO), the per-pupil government funding — without extra local support — is $6,857 per year. EFO supplements this funding, bringing the total amount up to $10,656. These figures come from EFO’s 2017-2018 annual report.

The report goes on to state that per-pupil funding is $22,106 and $17,510 in New York State and Massachusetts respectively. The U.S. average, according to the report, is $12,578.

Curiously, California’s new governor, Gavin Newsom, who was inaugurated on Jan. 7, 2019, recently announced that he would not live in the governor’s mansion in Sacramento. According to a recent survey found on Google, Sacramento will have a Latino population of 40 percent and a white population of 38 percent in 2020.

Fair Oaks, California, where the governor plans to relocate, has a white population of 87 percent, a Latino population of 11 percent, an Asian population of four percent, and an African-American population of two percent.

In 2018, the state legislature passed and Gov. Brown signed Assembly Bill 2923, which permits a Bay Area transportation agency, BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit), to build additional housing on BART-owned land, such as parking lots.

Currently, the State Senate is considering Senate Bill 50. If enacted, this bill will require local communities to construct additional units of housing within one-quarter mile of a frequently-used bus stop or one-half mile from a train station.

In the nine-county Bay Area, two regional governmental agencies, MTC (Metropolitan Transportation Commission) and ABAG (Association of Bay Area Governments) are considering the Casa Compact which, according to MTC’s public information office, “. . . is a 15-year emergency policy package to confront the region’s housing crisis head on. It is a series of political reforms that will allow the Bay Area to build more housing at all income levels . . .”

The Casa Compact presumably violates Article 34 of the California Constitution.

The City News Service reported on Jan. 25, 2019, that Gov. Newsom filed a lawsuit against Huntington Beach, in Orange County, California. In 2015, HCD, the state housing agency, found Huntington Beach’s housing plan ” . . . to be deficient. . .” Newsom according to the City News Service, accused ” . . . the Orange County surfing haven of blocking production of affordable housing . . .”

There is controversy about California’s need for extra housing. The Bay Area Council, a business group, released a survey reporting that 46 percent of Bay Area residents are considering leaving the region. The survey was released on June 3, 2018.

On Nov. 30, 2018, Alert, a publication of the California Chamber of Commerce, reported that, “More than three-quarters of voters agree that ‘earning enough income to enjoy a middle class lifestyle is becoming almost impossible in my part of California.’ “

Livable California (www.livablecalifornia.org), a nonprofit group in favor of local control over housing, is fighting state and regional governmental plans to control local communities’ housing policies. The fight is expected to be long and perhaps bitter.