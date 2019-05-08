Colman: TELEVISION: STILL A VAST WASTELAND?

By

TELEVISION: STILL A VAST WASTELAND?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 5/9/19

“Vast wasteland” were the words a 32-year-old government regulator once used to describe American television.

On May 9, 1961, Newton Minow, the then-chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), gave a speech to a meeting of the National Association of Broadcasters. Minow said, “Keep your eyes glued to that set until the station signs off. I can assure you that what you will observe is a vast wasteland.”

Now, 58 years later, has anything changed?

Television, in 1961, was dominated by three commercial networks (ABC, NBC, and CBS) and a few independent commercial stations. Today, viewers have more choices in news, entertainment, and sports. There are cable news networks, channels dedicated to sports, live streaming by video, public television, and more.

The problem is that many Americans sit there watching television, and what they are seeing mostly is long stretches of commercials for such things as memory pills, garden hoses that don’t kink, and special products (like garden lights) that often cost $19.95 (plus shipping and handling.)

Meanwhile, television ignores such fundamental issues as:

· the opioid crisis.

· the emergence of China as an imperialistic threat to world peace.

· the thousands (perhaps millions) of immigrants trying to enter America illegally.

Television news, especially on the ABC, NBC, and CBS, is predictable. There will be a story on a weather-related disaster, a huge traffic accident, and a shooting.

Perhaps television’s golden moment came on March 9, 1954. On that date, the CBS News program, “See It Now,” took on Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wisconsin), who, beginning in 1950, made accusations that communists had infiltrated aspects of American society including the American government.

“See It Now” was produced by Edward R. Murrow and Fred W. Friendly. Murrow was the on-air host.

During the broadcast, Murrow said: “No one familiar with the history of his country can deny that Congressional committees are useful; it is necessary to investigate before legislating. But the line between investigating and persecuting is a very fine one, and the junior senator from Wisconsin [McCarthy] has stepped over it repeatedly. His primary achievement has been in confusing the public mind as between the internal and the external threats of communism. We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty; we must remember always that accusation is not proof, and that conviction depends upon evidence and due process of the law.”

Murrow’s words became — and still are — controversial. But at least television took a stand.

But the issue remains: It television still a vast wasteland?

Do game shows, crime dramas, and panel discussions about such matters as the British royal family provide information or entertainment — entertainment for bored people?

Perhaps the answer can be found in the brilliant film, “Network,” written by the legendary Paddy Chayefsky. The film is a “must-see” for those individuals who are disappointed or disgusted with television. “Network” goes to the heart of what is wrong with television. In the film, newsman Howard Beale, played by Peter Finch, states the immortal words: “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.”

Perhaps Americans should not put up with television as it now is.

TV remains a vast wasteland . . . and now a word from our sponsor.