Colman: TEN THINGS THAT MUST BE BANNED

By

Every day we find something we wish could be changed. Some things need laws (mostly repealing laws) and others, the way business operates. For instance your plane is not leaving on time. You ask the person at the desk, when it will leave and they say they do not know—but 30 minutes later you are told they are changing “equipment”—at least a two hour delay. They knew it when asked, but refuse to tell. Then we have young people at retail stores or convenience stores—most claim they are 11th or 12th graders—or have a diploma. Yet, they are unable to make change. Give them some coins, so you get a dollar bill back and they are lost. At best they should be flipping burgers. What do you think should be banned or changed? Please put your thoughts in the “comments” section”—give others an idea of what is wrong with society in 2019.

TEN THINGS THAT MUST BE BANNED

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 11/21/19

The big question is this: Are Americans about to rebel as Peter Finch (who played the television anchorman Howard Beale in the movie “Network”) suggested? Finch’s most memorable line was: “I’m as mad as hell. I am not to take this anymore.”

Many Americans have the impression that matters affecting their daily lives are making everything too complicated or too annoying. These people are correct.

Here is a list of 10 things that must be banned:

(1) Telephone solicitations by commercial organizations. People who use cell phones or have land lines (or both) are being deluged with annoying telephone calls about such matters as life insurance, reverse mortgages, and stock market investments.

(2) Bicycle riders who fail to stop at red lights.

(3) E-mail surveys that are so complicated that the average person cannot complete them.

(4) E-mail and telephone solicitations from political candidates wanting money.

(5) Loud motorcycles that make a person wish he were deaf.

(6) Credit card bills that list payment charges incorrectly. Such bills generally call for paying more money than is owed.

(7) Government forms that ask for an individual’s personal information. Does government really need to know if people are married, single, widowed, have children, own a home, or are receiving Social Security payments?

(8) Bills from the Internal Revenue Service. Tax forms are so complicated that the average person cannot figure out how much to pay. One mistake can result in the taxpayer’s owing interest and a penalty.

(9) Rules regulating car mileage, plastic straws, plastic shampoo bottles, and the mandatory construction of certain types of high-rise, high-density housing.

(10) Tax increases that result in certain public employees receiving pensions of $300,000 a year (or more) as well as no-cost health benefits, retiring at age 50 or younger, and acting as if the world owes them more compensation.

The above list can be lengthened considerably, and that lengthening is guaranteed to happen.

Aren’t you “mad as hell?”