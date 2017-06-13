Colman: THE DEEP STATE: CALIFORNIA’S UNELECTED GOVERNMENT

By

We know that Washington has a “deep state” where the holder of the White House does not matter—the permanent staff in D.C. will run the government—not those elected to do the job. Sacramento is run the same way—otherwise the racism and bigotry on our college campuses would have ended. The abuse of our property rights would be stopped if elected officials ran the State—not those hired to do the administrative work. “In 2016, the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority put a property-tax measure on Bay Area ballots. The measure, which voters passed, imposes a tax on Bay Area property owners. The proceeds from the tax are supposed to help preserve the ecology of San Francisco Bay. According to the Authority’s website: “The San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority is a regional agency charged with raising and allocating local resources for the restoration, enhancement, protection, and enjoyment of wetlands and wildlife habitat in San Francisco Bay and along its shoreline, and associated flood management and public access infrastructure.” The Authority was created in 2008.” Unelected folks, people no one even knows or could be fired by the public at an election, are being given billions. Why elect members of the Board of Supervisors or the Legislature—zoning, spending, transportation is going to be controlled by faceless unknown people—could of like the old Soviet Union.

THE DEEP STATE: CALIFORNIA’S UNELECTED GOVERNMENT

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 6/14/17



The Deep State is a term that suggests that career government bureaucrats — not democratically elected officials — are using power to influence policy.

The presidency of Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to the Deep State.

Stephen Bannon, one of Trump’s top political advisers, has been a frequent critic of the Deep State. Before working in the White House, Bannon was a founding member of Breitbart News, which, according to Wikipedia, is “an online far-right news, opinion and commentary website.” In 2012, Bannon became the executive chairman of Breitbart.

Following Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, Bannon became a White House adviser.

Over 60 years ago, President Harry Truman obliquely referred to the problem of the Deep State. Contemplating the election of Dwight (Ike) Eisenhower as president in 1952, Truman said: “Poor, Ike — it won’t be a bit like the Army. He’ll sit here and he’ll say, ‘Do this! Do that!’ And nothing will happen.”

California, the nation’s largest state in terms of population, is an example of the Deep State at work.

On September 30, 2014, two regional governmental agencies in the San Francisco Bay Area issued a regulation requiring that all Bay Area firms with 50 or more full-time employees pay for the commuting expenses of any employee who uses public transportation. The regulation requires that applicable firms hire a Commuter Benefits Coordinator to keep track of these expenses.

The commuting regulation was issued by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD).

The directors of MTC and BAAQMD are not directly elected by voters.

In 2016, the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority put a property-tax measure on Bay Area ballots. The measure, which voters passed, imposes a tax on Bay Area property owners. The proceeds from the tax are supposed to help preserve the ecology of San Francisco Bay.

According to the Authority’s website: “The San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority is a regional agency charged with raising and allocating local resources for the restoration, enhancement, protection, and enjoyment of wetlands and wildlife habitat in San Francisco Bay and along its shoreline, and associated flood management and public access infrastructure.” The Authority was created in 2008.

The Authority’s directors are not elected by voters.

On July 18-19, 2013, MTC and the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) adopted Plan Bay Area, a plan to regulate Bay Area transportation and housing. The plan was initially called Plan Bay Area 2013. There is now a new version called Plan Bay Area 2040.

According the Plan Bay Area’s website: “Plan Bay Area 2040 is the strategic update to Plan Bay Area 2013, and it builds on earlier work to develop an efficient transportation network, provide more housing choices and grow in a financially and environmentally responsible way. Plan Bay Area is a roadmap to help Bay Area cities and counties preserve the character of our diverse communities while adapting to the challenges of future population growth.”

Like MTC’s directors, ABAG’s directors are not directly elected by voters.

California‘s local governments are required to meet the housing needs of every person in a given community.

According to the website of the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD): “Since 1969, California has required that all local governments (cities and counties) adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community. California’s local governments meet this requirement by adopting housing plans as part of their ‘general plan’ (also required by the state). General plans serve as the local Government’s ‘blueprint’ for how the city and/or county will grow and develop and include seven elements: land use, transportation, conservation, noise, open space, safety, and housing. The law mandating that housing be included as an element of each jurisdiction’s general plan is known as “housing-element law.”

The employees of HCD are not elected by voters.

A key question for California residents is: Are they governed by elected officials or by a Deep State of unelected — and presumably unaccountable — government bureaucrats?