Colman: THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS BRAIN DEAD

Jonah Goldberg recently wrote an article for Townhall on the death of political parties. President George Washington wrote this: “”However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” Farewell Address | Saturday, September 17, 1796 The current Democrat Party is not about governing, it is about “resisting”. Almost unanimously on key votes, Trump appointees, they vote NO. No interest in governing, just want to be the cause of gridlock. Maybe it is time to end the GOP and the Democrat Party—how about new coalitions based on bigger government vs. smaller government? Dr. Colman suggests ways to “save” the Democrat Party—but should it be saved? “(4) Stop talking about ethnic balance (sometimes called “identity” politics) and select candidates based on their merits and policies. Show that Democrats care deeply about jobs, peace, a higher standard of living, economic growth, rational environmental protection, strong military defense, and equal opportunity for all people.

(5) Think differently about government benefits. Anyone who is able to work should be required to do so. (There can be some welfare for truly disabled people.)” Republicans should listen to this as well.

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS BRAIN DEAD By Richard Colman

Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 11/16/17

The Democratic Party needs a new brain.



Despite some victories in governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey on Nov. 7, 2017, the party that once couldn’t lose now can’t seem to win.



From 1933 to 1953, Democratic presidents — Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman — controlled the White House.



From 1955 to 1995, Democrats had majorities in the House of Representatives. Democrats controlled the U.S. Senate from 1955 to 1981.



What went wrong? Basically liberal politics became liberal religion.



It has always been important to open up American society to those who were not allowed full participation: African-Americans; Irish-Americans; Italian-Americans; Asian-Americans; Jews; and other ethnic minorities. But establishing quotas on school admissions and hiring ignores an individual’s merits.



Institutions like Harvard, Dartmouth, and Yale Medical School, which in the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s put quotas on Jewish admissions have now ceased such behavior.



The Manhattan Project, the plan in the 1940’s to build a successful atomic bomb, used the talents of many Jewish physicists, such Robert Oppenheimer, Edward Teller, and Leo Szilard. To get the project started, Albert Einstein, another Jew, wrote a letter, in 1939, to President Franklin Roosevelt, telling the president that Nazi Germany might be working on such a bomb. Einstein, born in Germany, moved to America in 1933. After receiving Einstein’s letter, Roosevelt ordered work on the atomic bomb to begin.



The election of Roosevelt as president in 1932 helped open up America to those Americans who, hitherto, had been excluded from full participation in American life, to join in America’s bounty.



The Democratic Party was a leader in allowing the minority groups to show what they could do.



Government was seen as a friend and helper of minorities.



Discrimination has always been wrong and must never be allowed to return.



Beginning in the 1970s, the idea of being able to join the front of the line became twisted. Those people who were considered disadvantaged were not allowed to participate equally but to have a head start. The change meant that certain minorities, in that 100-yard dash called life, could now start with a 20-yard advantage.



Such an advantage — not allowed in sports like football, basketball, and baseball — was given out in school admissions and in hiring.



In fact, discrimination in sports is bad for sports. Imagine a basketball team that refused to hire ethnic minorities. This team would be the worst team in the National Basketball Association.



It was one thing to let a great athlete like Jackie Robinson play baseball, but Jackie’s team, the Brooklyn Dodgers, was not given something like a five-run advantage before a game started.



Suddenly, Americans were hearing about “affirmative action,” a program to improve the performance of underprepared individuals.



Today, the Democratic Party has put heavy emphasis on race, color, and national origin.



In 2010, the Democrats controlled the White House, the U.S. Senate, and the House of Representatives. Today, they control none of these entities.



Here are some suggestions that can make the Democratic Party competitive.



(1) Encourage investment within the United States. This can be done by scrapping the current tax system. A new tax system should encourage investment in new jobs, higher productivity (robots, for example), and new products. An excellent way to encourage investment is to abolish the Internal Revenue Service, impose a consumption tax on all purchases, and abolish all other taxes.



(2) Think about getting a new generation of individuals to run for office. The Democrats have too many septuagenarians and octogenarians in power. (In California, Sen. Dianne Feinstein is 84; Gov. Jerry Brown is 79; and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is 77. All are Democrats.)



(3) Get military veterans — men and women — who served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to seek public office. The military has some very well educated people — people who understand foreign policy, the concerns of working families, and have new ideas on economics.



(4) Stop talking about ethnic balance (sometimes called “identity” politics) and select candidates based on their merits and policies. Show that Democrats care deeply about jobs, peace, a higher standard of living, economic growth, rational environmental protection, strong military defense, and equal opportunity for all people.



(5) Think differently about government benefits. Anyone who is able to work should be required to do so. (There can be some welfare for truly disabled people.)



America has always been the land of opportunity. Politicians must not do anything to reduce a person’s chances to succeed in life and enjoy the benefits of liberty.