Colman: THE ELITISTS

In 1968 Nixon won for President with the votes of the Silent Majority. In 1980 Reagan won for President with the votes of the Moral Majority. In 2016 Trump won for President with the votes of the Angry Majority. All won against the Establishment of the Republican Party. “In recent decades, many Americans have become resentful as businesses and government — seemingly working in tandem — decided to trade with foreign countries that offered cheap goods produced by foreigners who earned something like $2.00 a day. In 2016, Smith and his spouse said, “Enough.” On election day in 2016, despite years of voting for Democratic presidential candidates, Smith and his wife voted for Trump. The Trump voter has become enraged. That voter used to have economic security, a well-paying job, health benefits, an affordable place to live, a crime-free neighborhood, and a decent school for his children. The Trump voter today is angry and resentful. And the Democratic Party has a problem.” The most amazing part of this is that it took a multi-billionaire to lead the middle class away from the Democrat Party.



THE ELITISTS

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 8/23/18



Who are the elitists?

In America, the elitists are the people who work in such places as Wall Street, Hollywood, the news media, the publishing industry, and prominent universities. They are often graduates of Harvard, Princeton, and Yale. Many elitists work as professionals — lawyers, dentists, and physicians?

Elitists are often located in such places as New York City, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

In 2016, many Americans became fed up with elitists and turned to populism, a political movement that dislikes the rich and the powerful. Populism especially loathes Wall Street, banks, insurance companies, and any other entity associated with wealth and influence.

Populism helped elect Donald Trump president in 2016.

Trump, in his 2016 presidential campaign, complained about immigrants, imported goods, and elitists in general.

Imagine a white, male person working as a machinist — let’s call him Joe Smith — for a company like the Carrier Corporation, the firm that makes air conditioners. How would Smith feel if his company moved all of its operations to Mexico, where labor is cheaper? Or how would Smith feel if he were fired from his job and replaced by a Latino who was willing to work for lower wages?

Consider another possibility. Think about Smith who, over the last 20 or so years, was sending his children to a local public school that, over time, had fewer and fewer Caucasian pupils and more and more African-American and Latino pupils. In certain cases, the Latino pupils had to receive special training in the English language, possibly forcing the public school to ask for higher taxes to support bilingual education.

Consider something else: If someone in Smith’s family had a serious illness, how could Smith’s family, if it did not have health benefits, find affordable health care?

What would Smith be saying if crime in his neighborhood started to skyrocket?

How do the Democrats appeal to white, working-class people?

The Democrats have to figure out who is more important: immigrant Latinos or the Joe Smiths of the nation? (Perhaps both groups are important.)

The Democrats, in recent years, have focused on supporting immigrants — often illegal immigrants — from Latin America. The Democrats have also focused on higher taxes and identity politics (the filling of jobs and the basing of school admissions on ethnic considerations such as skin color).

If Democrats are seen as elitists, they will continue to be in real trouble.

Democrats, who often complain about Trump, need to figure out how appeal to white, working-class Americans. If Democrats don’t do their job properly, Trump might be president for many more years.