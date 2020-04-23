Colman: THE EMERGING FASCIST STATE

By

The Communist Party of China has outlawed public demonstrations in Hong Kong. A couple of days ago Guv Newsom outlawed public protestors on PUBLIC property. The Commies of China arrested demonstration leaders in Hong Kong—the Socialist Mayor of San Diego is allowing the arrest of a Hispanic mother—for the crime of protesting his ending of free speech and the right to assemble in San Diego. Try going to church? Want to play in a public park? Even Facebook has joined the fascist attack on America—they are deleting as fast as they can postings about demonstrations. Isn't that how Stalin, Castro and Nazi Germany worked? In fact, In New York Mayor Di Blasio set up a toll free line to snitch on your neighbors. He had to close it down when thousands of people clogged the calls, calling him Hitler, a communist and a hater. Imagine—a Mayor of an American city acting line a Nazi or Castro dictator! How do you end a fascist State? It is a Texas two step. First you protest and get tens of thousands of others to go to the streets. Then you vote out of office all of those who proclaimed Constitutional rights are dead. They lied when they took their oath of office—can we trust them any more?

THE EMERGING FASCIST STATE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/24/20

Look carefully, and you will see an emerging fascist — some would say authoritarian — state in America.

The idea of a dictatorial state in the United States is not new.

Two best-selling books, both novels, have raised the possibility of fascism in America.

One book is “It Can’t Happen Here” (1935) by Sinclair Lewis. The other books is “The Plot against America” (2004) by Phillip Roth.

Both books examine the possibility of a fascist president in the White House.

Currently, the Democratic Party has become a party of identity politics. This means that, overall, groups have more rights than individuals.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic candidate for president in 2020 has said that he would pick a woman as his running mate. There is nothing wrong with a woman running mate. However, Biden should have said that his choice for vice president would be based on finding the best person who could be president if something happened to Biden himself.

Biden could add that his selection of a vice president would not involve any discrimination — especially discrimination on the basis of sex, color, race, or any other such factor.

The Democratic Party is becoming the party of quotas.

The Republican Party is no better. Since becoming president in 2017, Donald Trump has taken authoritarian positions. He opposes a woman’s right to have an abortion. Why does government even have to be involved in such a personal decision? When running for president in 2016, Trump issued confusing statements on abortion. He was unsure, if abortion became illegal, whether the woman having the abortion or her physician should be punished.

A few years ago, Trump launched a missile attack on Syria. Trump did not have Congressional authorization for the attack, which was an act of war. What would have happened if Syria launched an attack on the United States?

On Apr. 21, 2020, Trump autocratically banned immigration into the United States. (There are some exceptions.) Did Congress give approval for Trump’s action?

During the current coronavirus matter, Trump initially minimized the virus threat. Later, Trump said that the threat is real.

In his three years and six months in office, Trump has fired scientific experts who have disagreed with his views on drug treatments for Covid-19, the disease that the coronavirus causes.

Government — at many levels — has the power to confine individuals to their residences. At the federal level, Congress has not given the president the power to exercise where individuals can congregate.

Since 1913, the power of the federal government, at the expense of the states, has grown. In 1913, the federal government got the power to levy a personal income tax. During the same year, Congress passed and the President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act. The act created the Federal Reserve, which has the power to print money and set interest rates. The Federal Reserve can, if it wants, print enough money to bring about massive inflation. For example, the 1970 dollar is now worth 15 cents.

In 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt prohibited Americans from owning gold.

In 1942, Roosevelt ordered 127,000 persons Japanese-Americans and other people of Japanese ancestry living in America to be put into concentration camps. The Constitution says that no American citizen can be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law. Where did Roosevelt get the power to usurp the Constitution?

In 1971, President Richard Nixon, eliminated the practice that $35 could be exchanged for one ounce of gold. In 1975, Congress passed and President Gerald Ford signed legislation permitting Americans to own gold.

In 1967, $35 dollars could be exchanged for one ounce of gold. As of Apr. 23, 2020, one would need $1,740 to buy an ounce of gold.

Expressed another way, $10,000 in 1967 would have bought 286 ounces of gold. As of Apr. 23, 2020, about $500,000 would be needed to buy 286 ounces of gold. How many Americans earning $10,000 annually in 1967 would be earning $500,000 annually in 2020?

Big, powerful government is destroying America’s civil liberties and debauching the U.S. dollar.

The title of Sinclair Lewis’s book, “It Can’t Happen Here,” ought to be succeeded by the new book called, “It Has Happened Here.”

America is becoming a fascist and authoritarian state. Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Francisco Franco would be proud of what has happened to the United States.