Colman: THE GREENE REVOLUTION

This is really a story about how one person in congress can make a difference. You may not like her views or her methods—but she gets a lot done. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a conservative Republican. AOC is a Marxist Democrat. But both have used their abilities and power of persuasion to move legislation, to kill legislation and to be heard—one among 535 in the Congress and Senate, yet we know both. In the case of Greene, she is so conservative, that others with equally conservative ideas look more moderate—and that is how legislation gets passed. Not on the extreme edges, but in the middle—and Greene has moved the line to the right.

THE GREENE REVOLUTION

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 1/25/23

Move over, Donald Trump. The Greene Revolution -– as in Marjorie Taylor Greene -– is coming.

Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, is often called by her initials: MTG.

Greene, 48, is becoming the darling of ultra-conservatives.

According to Wikipedia, Greene “has promoted antisemitic, white supremacist, and far-right conspiracy theories . . .”

Wikipedia continues: “A strong supporter of former president Donald Trump, Greene supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election and has since supported Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.”

According to Newsweek (Dec. 12, 2022), Greene has been criticized for comments she made, “saying the January 6 [2021] insurrection ‘would’ve been armed’ if she organized it.”

Greene was born in Georgia on May 27,1974, and was elected to Congress in 2020. She has three children.

Greene, in 2019, called for the impeachment of then-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Greene accused Pelosi of treason. According to Wikipedia, “In February 2019 videos live-streamed on Facebook, Greene visited Pelosi’s office and suggested that Pelosi would either be killed or imprisoned for treason.”

Greene opposes abortion and says she is a “Christian nationalist.”

Greene opposes the Black Lives Matter group, calling it a “Marxist” organization.

According to the New York Post (Jan. 23, 2023), “House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has been effusive in his praise of firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) behind closed doors after she fiercely backed his campaign for the speaker’s gavel . . .” The Post continued: “ I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy confided to a friend, according to a New York Times report on Monday” (Jan. 23, 2023).

Greene does not accept the idea of global warming, calling the concept a hoax.

The congresswoman does not believe in biological evolution. She has said, in rejecting evolution, that “I believe in God.”

Regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Green voted against admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO.

Can Greene be stopped? The answer may lie in whether or not she wins re-election to her Georgia House seat.

Perhaps she should forget about the House and run for the Republican nomination for president of the United States. If nominated, she could probably count on Electoral College votes from Florida, Texas, and some other Bible Belt states.