Colman: THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MUST BE FIXED

Pelosi allowed the spymaster boyfriend, Eric Swalwell to take a tour of Paris restaurants, instead of being Congress—but he got to vote due to “proxies”. Under her leadership over $7 trillion is spending was passed. She created a committee to investigate the actions fo January 6, of which SHE was responsible for the cops—and the killing of an unarmed woman by her Capitol Police—yet did not allow any Republicans on the panel—Cheney and Kinzinger were Not Republicans..they constantly denounced the GOP. Watch the battle for the debt ceiling increase. That will tell if Congress can operate.

THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MUST BE FIXED

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 1/23/23

The House of Representatives in Washington D.C. is broken. The House must be fixed.

Failure of Congress to raise the ceiling on the national debt means that national defense, Social Security, Medicare, and other government programs may soon lack funds.

What should be done?

The answer is to have a Republican-Democratic compromise involving the House, the Senate, and the White House.

When Newt Gingrich was speaker of the House and Bill Clinton was president, Gingrich demanded a balanced budget. Clinton agreed as long as Social Security and Medicare were protected. The result was that from 1998 to 2001, the federal government had four consecutive balanced budgets. During this era (1998 to 2001), there was close to full employment and very little inflation. The national debt went down.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has not been as clever as Gingrich. Perhaps McCarthy cannot compromise because his speakership is being held hostage by ultra-conservative House Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Here is a suggestion. Have House Democrats and House Republicans jointly appoint a new Republican speaker (not McCarthy). Once this coalition of House Democrats and House Republicans takes control, the coalition should do the following:

· Raise the debt ceiling immediately and cut federal spending by 10 percent by March 1, 2023.

· Agree to eliminate the national debt, now $31 trillion, over 20 years.

· Cut federal spending by another 10 percent by October 2023.

Under the actions proposed immediately above, the federal government could continue to operate.

One obstacle to the proposed actions might be that the White House under President Joe Biden is not as clever as it was under Clinton. To remedy this obstacle, Biden should announce immediately that he will not run for a second term.

If the actions proposed above do not occur, there may be a stock market crash and vast unrest among the nation’s people. Moreover, a non-functioning government may easily lead to a Democratic takeover of the House in 2004 and the election of a Democratic president (not Biden) -– also in 2024.

In 2024, the Democrats could claim that House Republicans, in 2023 and 2024, were unable to run the government, that Republicans in the House were incompetent, and that Democrats should take command of the federal government.

Many Americans have their retirement funds in 401(k) plans. These plans have huge sums invested in the stock market. If the stock market crashes, Americans’ retirement savings may be severely reduced or eliminated.

McCarthy has proved, since his election as speaker on January 6-7, 2023, that he is unable to run the House. He needs to be replaced. His political weakness is detrimental to having a healthy American economy.