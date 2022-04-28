Colman: THE HOUSING DICTATOR

By

You may have spent a lot of money to live in a quiet, single family community in California. Thanks to Sacramento Democrats, your single family zoning has been outlawed and Sacramento, not your city council will decide housing policy. Actually, that policy is already decided—multi-family housing, next to your single family housing. In twenty years your neighborhood will look like the Bronx or Chicago. Slums, crime, drugs, bad schools and lots of imported illegal aliens—sent to your community by the demented Joe Biden. “New housing must be built for certain types of individuals or families. The types fall into such categories as: very-low income; low-income; moderate income; and above-moderate income. Under what is called the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), the state is demanding that local communities construct a certain number of additional housing units. In each local community (or jurisdiction), the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) of the State of California determines the number of homes each community must build. The California Attorney General is suing cities that refuse to add 10, 20 to 50,000 new housing units—even though the infrastructure, roads, schools, etc. are not available—this is how you create slums. Your State taxes are financing the lawsuits to destroy your community.

THE HOUSING DICTATOR

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/29/22

Vladimir Putin of Russia is not the only dictator.

There is another dictator right here in California. That dictator is the State of California.

To local communities, California is dictating land-use regulations. The state is telling these communities how much extra housing each local community must build.

Additional requirements for new housing comes at a time that California is experiencing a severe drought. Where will the needed water for the new housing originate?

Moreover, additional housing puts a strain on evacuation procedures if a wildfire should occur in a given community.

And there is more.

New housing must be built for certain types of individuals or families. The types fall into such categories as: very-low income; low-income; moderate income; and above-moderate income.

Under what is called the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), the state is demanding that local communities construct a certain number of additional housing units.

In each local community (or jurisdiction), the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) of the State of California determines the number of homes each community must build.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, 447,176 housing units must be built in what is called “the Sixth Cycle” (or sixth segment) of RHNA. In previous years, five cycles of RHNA were authorized.

The Sixth Cycle covers the interval from 2023 to 2031.

Each local community’s Sixth Cycle housing plan must be submitted to HCD for approval. Approval must come by January 2023.

Why is the State of California even involved in a local community’s housing matters?

The control of local housing matters should be decided by each local community.

RHNA is involved in the redistribution of land where an individual has a major asset — his house.

No local community can vote on its state-mandated RHNA. California’s HCD, not local government, decides the housing needs of a local community.

RHNA deprives local communities of local governance.

Some would argue that the State of California knows best when it comes to local housing. Others would argue that a local community knows more about its needs than an uninformed –- and perhaps ruthless -– bureaucracy in Sacramento.

The State of California is usurping control of a local community’s ability to plan for itself.

In terms of housing, the State of California is acting like a dictator.

If Vladimir Putin were overthrown in Russia, he might find that the State of California would gladly welcome him. Perhaps Putin would like to run HCD.