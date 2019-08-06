Colman: THE JEWISH VOTE

By

The Democrats are now led by the openly Jew hating AOC and her Squad. They have made clear they want Israel to be destroyed and AOC has promoted violence by Hamas against Israel. Neither San Fran Nan Pelosi nor Sen. Chuck Schumer denounced her or them. In fact, these haters are allowed in the Democrat Caucus. Would Pelosi or Schumer allow KKK spokespeople, hating black Americans in their Caucus? Of course not. So why are Jew and Israel haters allowed? I believe that the Trump Jewish vote may reach Reagan levels, since the Democrat Party is openly anti-Jewish—by spoken word or silence. What do you think?

THE JEWISH VOTE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/6/19

Seven American states have significant Jewish populations.

In a close presidential election, these states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Florida, and California — can be pivotal in deciding a presidential election.

Some years ago, Tom Wicker, a columnist for The New York Times, said that in a close presidential election the Jewish vote could be the deciding factor.

About two percent (6.5 million) of America’s 333 million people are Jewish.

To win a presidential election, 270 electoral votes — out of a total of 538 — are needed.

The seven states with significant Jewish populations, have 185 electoral votes — more about 69 percent of the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Since 1924, according to the Jewish Virtual Library, the Jewish vote has always gone to the Democratic candidate.

According the library, “American Jews tend to favor Democratic candidates, with 71% of Jewish voters choosing Democratic candidates, and only 25% choosing Republicans since 1968.”

If former Vice President Joe Biden is the 2020 Democratic nominee and runs against President Donald Trump, the odds are that Biden would carry all of the seven states that have significant Jewish populations. Thus, Biden would have 185 electoral votes and would need only 85 more electoral votes to win.

With Biden’s blue-collar roots, he should do well in states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. These are states that have many blue-collar voters. The Barack Obama/Biden Democratic ticket won those states in 2008 and 2012.

How can Biden pick up 85 more electoral votes?

With a running mate like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Biden should be able to pick up such Midwestern states as Minnesota (10 electoral votes) and Michigan (16 electoral votes). These extra 26 electoral votes would give Biden a total of 211 electoral votes. Only 59 more electoral votes would be needed to clinch victory.

Ms. Klobuchar, in her various senatorial campaigns, has shown that she has been able to win, in addition to Democrats, the votes of independents and moderate Republicans. Ms. Klobuchar has the advantage of seeming to be a moderate Democrat, not a radical, progressive-type Democrat like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont). Sanders calls himself a “democratic socialist.”

Where can a Biden-Klobuchar ticket obtain the 59 more electoral votes to claim victory?

The odds are that four more states that traditionally vote Democratic will go the Biden-Klobuchar. These four states are Maryland (10 electoral votes), Delaware (three electoral votes), Virginia (13 electoral votes), and Massachusetts (11 electoral votes). The four states have 37 electoral votes, given Biden-Klobuchar a total of 248 electoral votes. Only 22 more electoral votes would be need to reach the victory total of 270.

Some of the extra 22 electoral votes should come from Washington, D.C., which is not a state, but in a presidential election would add three more electoral votes to the Democratic column. Since Washington, D.C. became eligible to vote in presidential elections, that jurisdiction has always gone to the Democratic candidate.

The addition of Washington, D.C’s thee electoral votes means that Biden-Klobuchar would need only 19 more electoral votes to claim victory.

If Biden-Klobuchar take New Hampshire (four electoral votes), Vermont (three electoral votes), Rhode Island (four electoral votes), and Connecticut (seven electoral votes), the ticket will have 18 additional electoral votes and a total of 269 electoral votes.

Just one more electoral vote will be needed for a Democratic victory.

That extra one electoral vote could come from several states: Nevada (six electoral votes); Oregon (seven electoral votes); and Washington State (12 electoral votes).

In theory, Biden-Klobuchar could, by taking Nevada, Oregon, and Washington State, amass a total of 294 electoral votes and win the election.

This analysis of a Biden-Klobuchar victory is not perfect. Currently, Trump has a strong economy behind him. However, the president has alienated such groups as African Americans and Latinos. He has also spoken disparagingly of the residents of many foreign countries. Americans who came originally from these countries might reject

Trump.

Trump has placed tariffs on goods imported into America. Foreign nations, especially China, have retaliated by putting tariffs on such American agricultural exports as soybeans. American soybean growers, in such states as Iowa, Nebraska, and Indiana, have seen their profits slump and may vote against Trump, or not vote at all, despite having supported Trump in 2016.

Trump has given extremely strong support to Israel, and that support could give Trump some extra Jewish votes.

But if one examines Jewish voting patterns over the last several decades, the odds are that Trump would make only small gains, if any, among Jewish voters.

Thus, Americans should not be surprised if, on November 3, 2020 (election day), the nation will have produced a President-elect Biden and a Vice President-elect Klobuchar.

_________________________________________

Year Candidates % of

Jewish

Vote

_________________________________________

1952 Eisenhower (R) 36

Stevenson (D) 64

1956 Eisenhower (R) 40

Stevenson (D) 60

1960 Nixon (R) 18

Kennedy (D) 82

1964 Goldwater (R) 10

Johnson (D) 90

1968 Nixon (R) 17

Humphrey (D) 81

1972 Nixon (R) 35

McGovern (D) 65

1976 Ford (R) 27

Carter (D) 71

1980 Reagan (R) 39

Carter (D) 45

1984 Reagan (R) 31

Mondale (D) 57

1988 Bush (R) 35

Dukakis (D) 64

1992 Bush (R) 11

Clinton (D) 80

1996 Dole (R) 16

Clinton (D) 78

2000 Bush (R) 19

Gore (D) 79

2004 Bush (R) 24

Kerry (D) 76

2008 McCain (R) 22

Obama (D) 78

2012 Romney (R) 30

Obama (D) 69

2016 Trump (R) 24

Clinton (D) 71

_____________________________________

Source: Jewish Virtual Library