Colman: THE ONE-TWO PUNCH: NIXON AND REAGAN

THE ONE-TWO PUNCH: NIXON AND REAGAN

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 3/16/17



A successful American foreign policy requires cleverness and determination.

Consider the disappearance of the Soviet Union. The Soviet empire collapsed without an outside nation’s firing a shot.

Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, both Republicans, gave the Soviet Union a “one-two” punch, blows that ended Soviet power.

Nixon, one of America’s most controversial — and hated — presidents, displayed remarkable talent in the area of foreign policy. Along with his brilliant national security adviser and later secretary of state, Henry Kissinger, Nixon was able to end the Vietnam War. The war ended without promptness or elegance, but it did end.

Ending the Vietnam War allowed the United States to rebuild its economy — an economy that was being drained of vitality by the huge expense of what seemed like a war without end. For America, the war went from the early 1960’s to 1973. The heaviest American involvement in Vietnam took place from 1965 to 1970, under the administrations of President Lyndon Johnson and Nixon.

Nixon was elected president in 1968 and was re-elected overwhelmingly in 1972. Reagan was elected president in 1980 and re-elected overwhelmingly in 1984.

Nixon, in disgrace, resigned his presidency on August 9, 1974. Reagan’s tenure in the White House ended on January 20, 1989, Reagan’s last legal day in office.

On August 15, 1971, Nixon went on radio and television, telling the American people: “ America today has the best opportunity in this century to achieve two of its greatest ideals: to bring about a full generation of peace, and to create a new prosperity without war.”

The American effort in Vietnam formally ended in early 1973, when a peace agreement was signed in Paris.

Was there a generation of peace? Yes, the United State did not have another war until March 2003, when president George W. Bush invaded Iraq.

Nixon, a brilliant student in high school, college, and law school, was also clever — as was Kissinger, who was a brilliant undergraduate student and graduate student at Harvard University.

Later, Kissinger became a professor at Harvard. In 1969, he was appointed National Security Adviser. In 1973, he became Secretary of State.

Nixon did something creative in foreign policy. In February 1972, Nixon arrived in China to open a dialogue with China’s Communist leaders. One has to wonder what the leader of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev, was thinking as Nixon’s Air Force One touched down in Beijing (then called Peking).

Brezhnev might have been frightened by Nixon’s Chinese adventure. Three months later (in May 1972), Nixon arrived in Moscow to sign a disarmament agreement with the Soviets. Nixon became the first American to enter the Kremlin, the Soviet government’s fortified location of power inside Moscow.

Reagan, who took office in January 1981, was a fervent anti-communist and began a huge military build-up to confront the Soviet Union. In 1983, Reagan proposed an elaborate space-based defense system called Star Wars. Between 1985 and 1988, Reagan held five meetings with his Soviet counterpart, Mikhail Gorbachev. No other American president ever held as many meetings with the head of the Soviet Union as Reagan.

The anti-Soviet efforts of Reagan came to fruition under his successor, President George H.W. Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993.

In late 1989, Soviet control over Eastern Europe ended. The Soviets pulled out of East Germany. The Berlin Wall came down. Soviet control over Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria ended. Eastern Europe was free.

Two years later, on Christmas Day 1991, the Soviet Union itself collapsed.

One can say that Nixon and Reagan were instrumental in destroying the Soviet Union. Nixon frightened the Soviets by going to China. Reagan frightened them again with a anti-Community rhetoric and an American military build-up.

Nixon (along with Kissinger) was clever. Reagan was determined. They eliminated the Soviet Union and brought about peaceful times.

America, in the 1990’s (after Reagan left office), became the world’s only superpower.

Now, it’s up to President Donald Trump to see if he has the talent and wisdom to keep America strong and free.